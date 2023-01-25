Read full article on original website
Uncle Fester 60
3d ago
Just dont violate their " Civil Rights" We dont need Ben Crump or Al Sharpton showin up for a photo op & filing multi million dollar lawsuit
6
DrinkSlinger
2d ago
The driver should be charged as an adult. I bet he's had many run ins with law enforcement already. And even if this is his first, he's not a child and shouldn't be coddled like one.
4
Katherine Wiggins
2d ago
I think they need to start posting pictures of these juveniles because they have gotten completely out of hand. Also, a lot of them need to be charged as adults not juveniles. Someone has got to start making examples out of these teenagers that are doing violent crimes.
2
jocoreport.com
ALE Joint Operation In Johnston County Yields 31 Arrests, 76 Charges
JOHNSTON COUNTY – On Friday, January 20, NC ALE coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC permitted establishments in Johnston County. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Smithfield Police Department, Four Oaks Police Department, Johnston County ABC, and the NC State Highway Patrol participated.
cbs17
9 vehicles stolen in 8 days: Wilson police warning of vehicle thefts, leaving cars running and unattended
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the public about multiple vehicle thefts. The most recent thefts happened Friday morning, when two vehicles were stolen after their drivers left them running, unlocked and unattended, according to the police department. Officers reported that nine vehicles were stolen in just...
cbs17
Investigators seek witnesses in December hit-and-run that killed Cumberland County deputy, NCSHP says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses in a December hit-and-run that killed a Cumberland County deputy in the line of duty. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the deputy as 23-year-old Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Although the suspect was...
cbs17
Vehicle stolen from Wilson woman delivering pizza, teen flees and crashes car, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager stole a car on Tuesday from a woman who was delivering pizza, according to the Wilson Police Department. On Tuesday shortly after 11:45 a.m., officers of the Wilson Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Cameron Road in reference to an auto theft.
NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.
Dover man charged after K9 officer alerts deputies to drugs in vehicle
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Dover man is facing felony drug charges after a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving during a Cove City traffic stop Thursday. John Allen Jones, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of […]
jocoreport.com
Driver Involved In December Pursuit Arrested, JCSO Says
CLAYTON – A driver who reportedly eluded apprehension following a two county chase last month has been captured. On December 20, 2022, a Johnston County deputy sheriff attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton. The driver refused to pull over and increased to speeds between 80 and 100 mph, authorities said.
cbs17
Felon tries eating bag and its drugs before Taser is used for arrest from Nash County Sheriff’s Office
RED OAK, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday by deputies in Nash County for having a bag of drugs and attempting to eat them, according to its sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, Nash County Narcotics Detectives were in the Red Oak area when they saw an apparent drug transaction at Faulkner’s Convenience Store, they said.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Shooting in Enfield Results in Major Injuries and Shots Fired at Law Enforcement
ENFIELD, N.C. — On Thursday, 1/26/2023 at around 8:00pm the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Enfield Police Department with a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments. This investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department. At the time of this release, it is known that two individuals were shot. One was shot in the head and was airlifted to ECU Pitt in Greenville. The other person was shot in the leg and was transported by rescue squad to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids. The condition of these individuals is unknown. Suspect information is also unknown at this time. Any reference to this incident can be directed to the Enfield Police Department by calling (252) 445-5122.
Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
cbs17
Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
cbs17
Goldsboro man sentenced to 15+ years in prison for using fake car ads to rob people at gunpoint, USDOJ says
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday for robbing victims through fraudulent online car advertisements, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Between August and September 2019, prosecutors say Daekwon Sample, 25, also known...
WRAL
Sheriff: Fatal collision reported in Granville County
A person has died after a head-on collision in Granville County Wednesday, according to the Granville County Sheriffs Office. Deputies with Granville County, along with the Butner Police Department North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on West Lyon Station Road. One fatality was reported....
WITN
Beaufort County man arrested on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man in Washington on multiple drug charges. On January 20th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 33-year-old Jimmy Lewis of 408 East 6th Street in Washington. Lewis was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent...
Mount Olive Tribune
Armed robber who used fake car ads to rob family sentenced
WILMINGTON — A Goldsboro man was sentenced Friday to 181 months in prison, five years of supervised release and more than $1,500 in financial restitution for charges associated with multiple successful and attempted armed robberies between the months of August and September 2019, sometimes using fake ads on the online application, “OfferUp,” to bring victims to a location where they were robbed and assaulted, according to a release from the Eastern District Office of the Dept. Of Justice.
cbs17
WANTED: Durham police looking for man who defrauded business, assaulted employee
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect that it believes defrauded a business, assaulted an employee and stole power tools in two separate incidents. Police said the first incident happened Jan. 13 in the 1700 block of Northpointe Drive, where a Home Depot...
cbs17
Durham police looking for vehicle that may be connected to power tool thefts
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to power tool thefts. On Jan. 13 shortly before 5 a.m., police said two unknown suspects were using what appeared to be a white sedan when they broke into a work van in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1500 block of North Gregson Street.
18-year-old dies in I-440 crash, driver faces misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — A fatal crash on Thursday afternoon closed all but one lane of Interstate 440 East near North Hills. The crash occurred around noon close to Exit 7 for Glenwood Avenue in the stretch of I-440 between North Hills and Crabtree Valley Mall. Raleigh police confirmed that...
Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
