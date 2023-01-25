Read full article on original website
Get ready for colder air in Puget Sound this weekend
SEATTLE - Friday marks the 10th day in a row of below-average highs. The airport hit 48, just one degree shy of the norm for this time of year. Clouds continue through the overnight hours with a chance for a few showers to pop up. Lows sit near 40 for most folks south of Seattle with cooler lows to the north.
Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy Friday, turning chilly this weekend
SEATTLE - Morning showers have tapered off and Western Washington should remain dry the rest of Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon high temperatures will be close to average for this time of year, with highs in the mid to upper 40. Areas along the coast and the strait will see more sunshine than those around the Puget Sound area.
Winter Is Not Over Yet
As you prepare your weekend plans, be aware that the weather pattern will make a dramatic change during the weekend. As the calendar reminds us, winter is not over yet. After two periods of cold weather, snow, and even a rare ice storm in December, this month has been relatively mild and dry. So far this month, temperatures in the North Sound region have been averaging about 2 degrees warmer than average, and just under 3 inches of rain has fallen, close to 2 inches below average.
The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend
Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures
After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
Seattle weather: Rain returns to Western Washington Thursday night
SEATTLE - A ridge of high pressure keeping Western Washington dry the past few days will push west Thursday night, opening the door to a rain in the lowlands and snow on the mountains. Expect mostly cloudy and mainly dry conditions today for the daylight hours in Western Washington. After...
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
Snow showers throughout the day Thursday
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The low will be 33 degrees. Very early Thursday morning, those showers will change over to snow. Thursday we will continue to see scattered rain and snow showers. The chance of...
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
Arctic air to settle over western Washington through early next week
SEATTLE — The days might be getting longer, but winter isn’t finished with western Washington just yet. Modified arctic air from British Columbia is forecast to move into western Washington on Saturday, bringing gusty winds and the chance of light lowland snow to parts of the region. The...
Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington
I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
Accumulating snow forecasted this weekend in Metro Detroit: How much to expect and when
4Warn Weather – We anticipate more snow chances later this afternoon and evening (mainly after 4pm) as a clipper system sweeps west to east across the Great Lakes. We will add a little fresh snow to the snowpack on the ground. Estimating a widespread light snowfall of around an inch. Highs today will top out in the mid-30s.
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers
Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will slide through. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise. Watch out early in the morning on the Cumberland Plateau. It’s possible there will be a minor accumulation of snow there, so please drive with caution. That will not happen in Nashville. In Nashville and most of Middle Tennessee, it’ll just be cold with the chance for a few flurries.
Snow advisories could bring up to 14 inches of snow Friday night
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains, where 6 to 14 inches or more of snow is forecast between Friday and Saturday. It remains in effect through late Saturday afternoon. KSL meteorologist Matt...
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight
Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
Weather 1-25-26,2023 Wind Advisory, Wintry Mix
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-260800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 3 pm. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be common across the mid state which could blow down trees and power lines as well as cause some power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A mix of occasional light rain and light snow showers are possible across Middle Tennessee from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch are possible on the Cumberland Plateau, but little or no snow accumulations are expected elsewhere.
February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
Showers expected for Oahu, thunderstorms possible
A cold front is passing over the island chain today and will bring with it significant changes to Hawaii. Showers, which could be heavy at times, can be expected for Oahu through today as the front passes over the island. Thunderstorms are also possible, especially after the sun adds some additional heat to the situation. […]
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
