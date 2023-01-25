Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
wcbu.org
Peoria woman dead after one-vehicle crash on I-74
A Peoria woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said the 50-year-old woman was in a crash on eastbound Interstate 74 between Deer Creek and Morton just before 5:15 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity will be...
WAND TV
Man killed in Macon County crash identified
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
Decatur Fire, State Fire Marshal investigating house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal are jointly investigating a house fire that was deemed suspicious. The fire happened at 229 East Stuart Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters responded to that address and found a large fire inside the attached garage, with the flames extending […]
Effingham Radio
Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary
The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
newschannel20.com
18-year-old dies after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
Central Illinois Proud
Car crashes into home in Le Roy, causes gas leak
LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies responded after a car hit a house and caused a gas leak in Le Roy Wednesday. According to a Le Roy Police Department Facebook post, Le Roy police, fire, EMS, and McLean County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched after a vehicle hit a house near Chestnut and School Streets in Le Roy, at approximately 4:55 p.m.
newschannel20.com
One hospitalized after apartment fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — One resident was hospitalized after a structure fire at 6:22 p.m. on Thursday. The Matton Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Champaign Ave. The first crews on the scene saw light smoke showing from the second floor of the three-story multi-unit apartment...
wmay.com
Young man loses his life after being struck by train
The young man who was struck by a train earlier this week in Springfield has succumbed to his injuries. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 18-year-old Logan Pierceall died Thursday evening at HSHS St. John’s Hospital from the multiple, blunt force injuries he suffered when he was hit by the train Tuesday morning near Camp Butler and Laverna Roads.
newschannel20.com
Police investigating hit and run
JEROME, Ill. (WICS) — The Jerome police chief on Wednesday night confirmed there was a hit and run in the 1700 block of Vernon Ave. Police were called to the area for a domestic disturbance and were informed on their way that there had been a hit and run.
newschannel20.com
Coles County Sheriff's Office arrest two men during burglary in progress
ASHMORE, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested on Friday morning after the Coles County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress. Officials responded to East Ashmore Road, Ashmore, IL at 2:53 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded and made contact with...
25newsnow.com
Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
Macon Co. Animal Control finds dead dog in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found dead in a ditch near Forsyth on Tuesday. Sgt. Ron Atkins, Animal Control Administrator for the Sheriff’s Office, said Animal Control received a complaint of a dead dog on Sawyer Rd. south of Illiniwick Rd. Responders found the dog’s […]
WAND TV
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
WAND TV
Police: Man struck by train sent to hospital
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office a man was struck by a train in Springfield and sent to the hospital. Police said officers responded at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
WAND TV
Abandoned dog found dead in crate on Sawyer Road in Macon County
(WAND) — On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a crate containing a dead dog that had been dumped on Sawyer Road south of the intersection at Sawyer and Illiniwick near Forsyth. The dog is a larger breed with brindle coloring and appears to have been severely malnourished. The...
Comments / 0