Before we begin, I’d like to get a couple of things out of the way up top. That sentence would be scary if you were meeting with your therapist or your boss, but we are all equals here. I’d like to think I can trust you.The first thing I must disclose is that I really do not care about the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. I find that most years, it bleeds too much into Grammy territory. Why should I really care about an original song unless the song itself is diegetic? For those who didn’t go to...

