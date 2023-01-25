Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Recently Changed Policy To Reduce Risk Of Traffic Stops Turning Deadly
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff recently implemented a new policy aimed at reducing the risk of traffic stops turning deadly. On September 19, 2022, MCSO adopted a new policy that deputies will no longer pull over drivers for low-level offenses as the basis for the traffic stop.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Charge Statesville Woman
37-year old Michelle D Terrell of Statesville was arrested early Thursday morning by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. She was taken into custody in Stony Point and charged with second-degree trespassing. Terrell was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $5.000. March 13th is a scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Catawba County Warrant
Cody Adam Bateman, age 34 of Taylorsville was arrested earlier this week by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on a Catawba County warrant for second-degree trespass. Bateman is being held as of earlier today in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $500. A February 6th court date is scheduled in Newton.
WBTV
Maiden man facing charges in Lincolnton home invasion, deputies say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Maiden man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion that happened overnight Wednesday in Lincolnton. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a woman living on Tallpine Lane was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at the front door. She went to the door and there was a man standing there dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.
WBTV
Investigators offering cash reward for information in Matthews homicide case
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A reward is being offered in exchange for information that leads to an arrest in a Matthews homicide case that originated last month. According to police, 27-year-old Dashawn Dean was found dead of a gunshot wound after crashing his vehicle on Moore Road last month. Police...
WBTV
Stolen car chase ends in Monroe, deputies say
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-county chase has ended with an arrest, the Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. The chase started in Mecklenburg County when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tried to stop a stolen vehicle. Deputies say the driver failed to stop and fled at high speeds. The driver crossed...
Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting in NC
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies came to Woodleigh Court after getting a report of a shooting, according to Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. Deputies at the scene found […]
WBTV
Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A body found by Burke County authorities earlier this month has been identified as that of a man who went missing last summer. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched the woods near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs on Jan. 11 for Philip Carter, who was last seen walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road on June 22, 2022.
Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at NC elementary school
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
WBTV
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Jailed For Skipping Court Date
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year old Miranda Gail Richmond of Taylorsville on Thursday evening. She was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. Richardson was arrested in 2022 for failing to appear on charges filed by Taylorsville Police for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license revoked.
Suspect arrested after leading pursuit in stolen vehicle through Union County, deputies say
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect in a stolen vehicle that was being followed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police was arrested by Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday morning. According to UCSO, deputies got an alert from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that the stolen vehicle was going into Union County....
cn2.com
Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
Caldwell County postal worker airlifted to hospital after dog attack
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A postal worker in Caldwell County was seriously hurt after being attacked by two large dogs while delivering mail, according to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement. It happened along Norwood Street on Thursday in Lenoir when Kristi Reinheardt Goldsberry, 47, was delivering a package to...
WBTV
Postal worker seriously injured after dog attack in Lenoir
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier is seriously injured after a dog attack Thursday in Lenoir, according to the Lenoir Police Department. Police said it happened just before 2 p.m. on Norwood Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 47-year-old woman who had severe trauma to her right forearm and puncture wounds to her back and right leg.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Multiple Counts Including Shoplifting
31-year old Kenneth Christopher Lynn of Taylorsvile was taken into custody Thursday, January 26th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with larceny/ shoplifting/concealment of goods and misdemeanor parole violation. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000. Lynn is schedule to appear in District Court on Monday, November 30th in Taylorsville.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
wccbcharlotte.com
Indian Land Teacher Charged with Drug Trafficking
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teacher at Indian Land High School and a second suspect were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking and other crimes, according to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Tirzah Church Road based...
