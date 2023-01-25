When you break it down, doing undercover police work is very similar to acting in a TV series. Both need to play a certain role that is usually completely different from who they are in real life, and they surely need to make it believable. Both the undercover cop and the actor need to embody the character they are playing, otherwise, death could be a consequence. Of course, for the cop, it could be actual death. For the actor, it could spell the execution of their career. However, the most important similarity between the two jobs is the payoff, with both receiving rewards for being as convincing as possible. For some fans of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," watching this type of police façade can only last so long before it stops becoming realistic.

1 DAY AGO