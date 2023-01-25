Read full article on original website
Law & Order Fans Feel The Show's Accuracy Is Declining
Part of the appeal of "Law & Order" is its ability to stay abreast of the latest trends. It's not unusual for the procedural to rip storylines out of the headlines, giving the show an added air of realism. That can most certainly be the case for the most recent episode, "Almost Famous."
Tulsa King Viewers Are Split On Whether The Series Is Good, Bad, Or Just Sly-Riffic Fun
Sylvester Stallone remains a relevant box-office draw today with 50 years of longevity in show business. To many fans, Sly will always be associated with the Italian Stallion, underdog Rocky Balboa, and the misunderstood killing machine John Rambo. Even though the majority of Stallone's career was spent working in the movie industry, the thespian did accumulate a smattering of television work over the years, including guest appearances on "Police Story," "Kojak," and "Las Vegas." Now, Stallone is changing his own negative perceptions of episodic TV and, subsequently, tackling the lead role on the Paramount+ streaming series, "Tulsa King."
Sofia Vergara Could Potentially See A Modern Family Reboot Happening Decades Down The Road
"Modern Family" aired on ABC for just over a decade, consisting of 250 episodes in total across the 11 seasons before its conclusion. Once the series finally wrapped up, some of the cast of "Modern Family" took on new ventures, including Gloria Delgado-Pritchett actor Sofia Vergara. One of Vergara's most high-profile gigs in the wake of "Modern Family," for example, is her role as a judge on "America's Got Talent," which she began in 2020 and maintains to this day.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Feel Let Down By Benson And Stabler's Almost Kiss
In early January 2022, it seemed that fans were going to be very upset if the writers of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" didn't follow up on a recent promo they did for the 12th episode of Season 24 — which hinted at a long-awaited hookup between the show's two most recognizable stars, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Welp, Episode 12 aired on Thursday, January 26, and just like many of us had feared: the Bensler buzz was yet another false alarm.
The Ending Of Black Sails Finally Explained
Through a swash-buckling four-season run, fans of "Black Sails" have said ahoy to plenty of drama and fights on the open waters. First airing on Starz in 2014, the show follows a group of pirates in New Providence in the early 1700s, led by the charismatic and legendary Captain Flint (Toby Stephens). Acting as a prequel to the famed Robert Louis Stevenson novel, "Treasure Island," the show puts its own unique spin on something viewers have seen adapted countless times. Just like the previous seasons, its final ending is abundant in small details and loopbacks to where the story began, successfully bringing the characters' journeys full circle.
Young Sheldon's Mckenna Grace Thinks Reese Witherspoon Should Play An Adult Version Of Paige
In "Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon," the titular young version of the former show's protagonist Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), portrayed by Iain Armitage in the latter series, possesses what would be considered a well above average intellect for an adult despite his relative inexperience in life. Because of his prodigious nature, Sheldon appears to enjoy surrounding himself with others that can challenge his signature smarts, no matter their age. Sheldon's foil in "Young Sheldon," therefore, is Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace), seemingly the only other child who can rival him intellectually.
Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Beltran Recalls Being Surprised By The Series' Ending
Robert Beltran didn't know much about "Star Trek" before he signed on to play Commander Chakotay in "Star Trek: Voyager." In fact, according to a 2012 interview with StarTrek.com, the actor took the role because he liked the pilot script and the character. He soon realized that everyone he told about it was much more excited than he was, because they were all familiar with the franchise.
What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip
"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
Law & Order: Organized Crime Fans Find It Baffling That Stabler Can Still Go Undercover
When you break it down, doing undercover police work is very similar to acting in a TV series. Both need to play a certain role that is usually completely different from who they are in real life, and they surely need to make it believable. Both the undercover cop and the actor need to embody the character they are playing, otherwise, death could be a consequence. Of course, for the cop, it could be actual death. For the actor, it could spell the execution of their career. However, the most important similarity between the two jobs is the payoff, with both receiving rewards for being as convincing as possible. For some fans of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," watching this type of police façade can only last so long before it stops becoming realistic.
American Horror Story's Naomi Grossman Was Just As Blindsided As Fans Were By Pepper's Death
"American Horror Story" is no stranger to shocking, gory deaths. It's kind of what it's known for. Main characters have met their maker by way of telekinesis, wood chipper, magic act, rosary, nail gun, and good old fashioned wood-burning stake. But every so often, a character death causes such shock and concern that it lingers on in fans' collective memories, haunting their dreams and giving them renewed anxiety about ever falling in love with an "AHS" character again. One of those disconcerting character deaths involved Pepper (Naomi Grossman), a playful and lovable woman who befriended Sister Jude (Jessica Lange) in "Asylum."
Breaking Bad's Vince Gilligan Recalls Tearing Up When Writing Walt's Death
From 2008 to 2013, and within a fictional timeline that covered exactly two years, AMC's "Breaking Bad" easily became one of the greatest TV dramas of all time. This was to be expected thanks to the vibrant storytelling and dynamic acting that featured in every single hour of its 62-episode total. Bryan Cranston (Walter White), Anna Gunn (Skyler White), and Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) all won a combined total of nine Primetime Emmy Awards between themselves for their work each season. But the tight pacing, intense drama, and unique interpersonal dynamics between all the characters are a defining part of what makes the program great.
Gossip Girl's Showrunner Wanted To Bring Nate And Blair Back If The Series Made It To Season 3
Flashback to 2007. Everyone has a Blackberry and Vulture's Reality Index of what they deemed "The Great Show of Our Time" was a must-read. CW's "Gossip Girl" had a stranglehold in pop culture (remember that inspired ad campaign?) Developed by the creative mind behind "The O.C," Josh Schwartz, the series delved into the lives of Manhattan's elite. Yes, they were far too young to be drinking at bars, and Serena (Blake Lively) claimed to have killed a man in Season 1, but that was part of the escapist joy of the series. "Gossip Girl" walked so "Riverdale" could run.
How Stranger Things' Brett Gelman Feels About Murray Becoming An Action Star
"Stranger Things" has changed considerably from its beginnings as a series. While the hit science fiction drama has always had something of a horror element to it, the third and fourth seasons have ratcheted this element up, making the show far more tense and suspenseful as a result. Of course,...
David McCallum's Favorite NCIS Memory Is The Moment He Was Offered The Role As Ducky
Scottish actor David McCallum is still in the business at the age of 89 and still going relatively strong in the role of medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the ever-popular "NCIS." In fact, McCallum is the last remaining original member of the show's cast, having been with the program since Season 1, although in recent years he only shows up on a handful of episodes per season (he also played the character on the two-part "Jag" episode from which "NCIS" was spun off).
Ewan McGregor Says It Was Challenging To Act Against A Greenscreen In The Star Wars Prequels
The legacy of the "Star Wars" saga seems to change with each generation. While the original "Star Wars" trilogy is generally seen as one of the best trilogies of all time, the prequel and sequel trilogies have divided audiences to the point that the discourse surrounding the films has made talking about them at all a trek into potentially dangerous waters. Now, however, with the growing set of Disney+ series helping to build out the worlds, characters, details, and motivations of these more divisive stories, the prequels are definitely getting a second chance at a lasting legacy. Take the "Obi-Wan" and "Andor" series, for example. Both prequels have expanded the lore of "Star Wars" extensively.
Law & Order's Hugh Dancy Thinks Sam Waterston Creates A Superior Work Environment
The criminal procedural series "Law & Order" stands as one of the biggest shows in television history, running for a full 20 seasons before its cancellation. The show's popularity endured, however, leading to a revival for Season 21, which in turn led to a renewal. One of the stalwarts of...
Why You Won't See Amy Jo Johnson In The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reunion Special
Fans of the original action-packed "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series will get to see their some of their favorite stars reunite this spring on Netflix. On April 19, six retired rangers will morph once again to save the world from the forces of evil. Surprisingly, we'll even see another Green Ranger after the death of Jason David Frank.
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
Why Olivia Cooke Has To Believe Her House Of The Dragon Character Isn't A Villain
For actors, it's paramount to know where a character comes from to know what motives dictate their actions in the present. If you're playing a villain, while you don't necessarily need to empathize with them, you still need to find some humanity within the character. Otherwise, you may fall into the trap of portraying a one-dimensional marionette rather than a layered individual with plausible motivations.
Why Is Netflix's You People Getting Roasted By Critics?
"You People," the new romantic comedy from director and co-writer Kenya Barris and star and co-writer Jonah Hill, has a tremendous comedic pedigree among its cast and crew. In addition to Barris and Hill, you have a roster full of comedy ringers like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the legendary Eddie Murphy. They come together for a modern update on the "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" formula and the added difficulties brought about by the main character's parents. Lauren London, Nia Long, David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, and Rhea Perlman round out the cast.
