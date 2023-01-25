ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

White House Approves 16 Million People for Contested Student Loan Forgiveness Plan. Whether They See Relief Depends on Supreme Court Decision

The Biden administration has approved more than 16 million people for student loan forgiveness, but whether they see the relief will depend on the Supreme Court's decision. The nine justices will hear oral arguments over the policy Feb. 28. Here's a state-by-state breakdown of where those borrowers live. The U.S....
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive

The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
House GOP Study Group Is Proposing Changes to Medicare. Here's What You Need to Know

While nothing is in legislative form yet, the Republican Study Committee's proposed changes to Medicare may serve as a starting point. Among the proposals: raising the age of eligibility for Medicare to 67 from 65 to align with Social Security's full retirement age. Congressional lawmakers will need to take action...
Rep. Adam Schiff Announces Run for U.S. Senate Seat

Burbank Congressman Adam Schiff, who has gained national attention as a foil of former President Donald Trump, announced Thursday that he is running for the U.S. Senate. In a video posted on social media, Schiff highlighted his high-profile investigations of the Trump White House. He served as the lead House prosecutor in the 45th president’s first impeachment trial.
Kelly Evans: Mission Accomplished?

Another round of weak data this morning. The economy may well be contracting right now--which makes sense, given that it got over-inflated after all the Covid stimulus. We'll probably only call it a "recession," technically speaking, once the labor market rolls over, though. So let's back up. Keep in mind...

