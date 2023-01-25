Read full article on original website
White House Approves 16 Million People for Contested Student Loan Forgiveness Plan. Whether They See Relief Depends on Supreme Court Decision
The Biden administration has approved more than 16 million people for student loan forgiveness, but whether they see the relief will depend on the Supreme Court's decision. The nine justices will hear oral arguments over the policy Feb. 28. Here's a state-by-state breakdown of where those borrowers live. The U.S....
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Snapchat's Role in Fentanyl Crisis Probed During House Roundtable: ‘It's a Snap-Specific Problem'
House lawmakers considered the role of social media, and specifically Snap-owned Snapchat, in propagating the fentanyl poisoning crisis in a roundtable Wednesday. The event in the House Energy and Commerce Committee could set the stage for new proposals to protect kids on the internet or limit the liability protections for online platforms.
Former Covid Chief Jeff Zients to Replace Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff, Biden Confirms
Jeff Zients, former White House Covid-19 response coordinator under Biden and former Obama era economic advisor, will replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff. Zients helped turn around healthcare.gov after it's hectic rollout and served as Obama's head of the National Economic Council. He's worked at Bain &...
How the Market Is Rating the Risk of Debt Ceiling Default and a Divided, Dysfunctional Congress
Chief financial officers consulted by CNBC would not be surprised by a government shutdown this year, but continue to see the debt ceiling debate and risk of default as a low-risk probability. CFOs' downbeat assessment of Congress is more squarely focused on disappointment over the failure to save a key...
House GOP Study Group Is Proposing Changes to Medicare. Here's What You Need to Know
While nothing is in legislative form yet, the Republican Study Committee's proposed changes to Medicare may serve as a starting point. Among the proposals: raising the age of eligibility for Medicare to 67 from 65 to align with Social Security's full retirement age. Congressional lawmakers will need to take action...
A 4-Day Workweek Might Be Coming to Maryland: ‘We Could Be on the Verge of a Win-Win Situation'
A four-day workweek could be coming to Maryland. A new bill introduced by Maryland lawmakers this month incentivizes both public and private employers to experiment with a shortened workweek without cutting pay and benefits. Under the program, businesses that shift at least 30 employees from a 40-hour week down to...
California State Bar Moves to Pull Trump Ally John Eastman's License Over 2020 Election Plot
The California State Bar charged Trump-allied attorney John Eastman with 11 disciplinary counts. The Office of Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona said it intends to seek Eastman's disbarment. Eastman's counts are related to his alleged scheme to overturn former President Donald Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020...
Insana Says There's More Evidence of Slowing Inflation and Other Central Banks Are Noticing
There is more evidence out Friday morning that the rate of inflation continues to slow. A closely watched measure of inflation, the full and core personal consumption expenditure deflator (PCE), within the personal income and spending data, advanced at their slowest annual rate since the fall of 2021. That should...
Rep. Adam Schiff Announces Run for U.S. Senate Seat
Burbank Congressman Adam Schiff, who has gained national attention as a foil of former President Donald Trump, announced Thursday that he is running for the U.S. Senate. In a video posted on social media, Schiff highlighted his high-profile investigations of the Trump White House. He served as the lead House prosecutor in the 45th president’s first impeachment trial.
Kelly Evans: Mission Accomplished?
Another round of weak data this morning. The economy may well be contracting right now--which makes sense, given that it got over-inflated after all the Covid stimulus. We'll probably only call it a "recession," technically speaking, once the labor market rolls over, though. So let's back up. Keep in mind...
