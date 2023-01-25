Read full article on original website
Cowboy Bebop Creator Shinichiro Watanabe Says He Couldn't Bear To Watch Netflix's Live-Action Version
When it comes to adapting properties to live action, few mediums seem to translate as poorly as anime does. From the universally panned "Dragon Ball Z" and "Death Note" films to Netflix's slew of divisive takes on the likes of "Fullmetal Alchemist" and "Bleach," it would appear that trying to bring anime and manga into live action comes with its own unique set of challenges.
Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Beltran Recalls Being Surprised By The Series' Ending
Robert Beltran didn't know much about "Star Trek" before he signed on to play Commander Chakotay in "Star Trek: Voyager." In fact, according to a 2012 interview with StarTrek.com, the actor took the role because he liked the pilot script and the character. He soon realized that everyone he told about it was much more excited than he was, because they were all familiar with the franchise.
Young Sheldon's Mckenna Grace Thinks Reese Witherspoon Should Play An Adult Version Of Paige
In "Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon," the titular young version of the former show's protagonist Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), portrayed by Iain Armitage in the latter series, possesses what would be considered a well above average intellect for an adult despite his relative inexperience in life. Because of his prodigious nature, Sheldon appears to enjoy surrounding himself with others that can challenge his signature smarts, no matter their age. Sheldon's foil in "Young Sheldon," therefore, is Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace), seemingly the only other child who can rival him intellectually.
Social Media Is Obsessing Over The Song In The Official Teaser For Daisy Jones & The Six
Fans of rock music, the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel that inspired it, and romantic dramas are all thrilled about Prime Video's upcoming "Daisy Jones & the Six." Told in the form of a fictionalized oral history of the band, which is being recorded by a mysterious journalist, the novel takes a trip back in time to explain how the titular Six formed. While it also pauses in the perfumed garden of their salad days, it definitely also takes in the lowlights they were subjected to — and what caused them to break up. Think Fleetwood Mac — but with a whole different set of baggage.
Tom Hanks' Rise To Stardom Began By Kicking Fonzie Through A Window
Given what an almost universally beloved household name he's become, it is in some ways quite difficult to imagine Tom Hanks as a workaday actor, excited to land even a bit part in "Happy Days." That's actually what happened, though. The story goes like this. It wasn't long after the...
What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip
"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
Television Revivals And Reboots That Were Canceled Before Hitting The Screen
Reboots, remakes, and revivals of our favorite TV shows have been gaining steam over the past decade, with some of them proving big hits. Whether it's the long-awaited return of David Lynch to his mind-bending masterpiece, "Twin Peaks," or "Fuller House" on Netflix, they've been coming fast and furiously. But TV revivals are nothing new, and reboots of classic hits go back decades.
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
The Walking Dead Fans Vote On Their Favorite Romantic Partner For Daryl, And It's Not Carol
Even in the zombie apocalypse, the time-honored tradition of shipping characters must be honored. "The Walking Dead" saw plenty of romantic pairings come about. Even in Season 1, there is something of a love triangle between Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), and Shane (Jon Bernthal). Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) love is both touching and tragic. Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Magna's (Nadia Hilker) relationship goes back around a decade.
How Stranger Things' Brett Gelman Feels About Murray Becoming An Action Star
"Stranger Things" has changed considerably from its beginnings as a series. While the hit science fiction drama has always had something of a horror element to it, the third and fourth seasons have ratcheted this element up, making the show far more tense and suspenseful as a result. Of course,...
Star Trek's Karl Urban Honored DeForest Kelley Despite Being Free To Make Bones His Own
Lengthy, trailblazing space exploration missions require medical officers who are as gruff and tough as the extreme environments they face – and the strange ailments they'll have to treat. One of the best examples of such combative space medics is Dr. Leonard. H. "Bones" McCoy, one of the key officers aboard U.S.S. Enterprise. DeForest Kelley's catchphrase-spewing character is a core part of the show's allure as the passionate yin to first officer Spock's cool, calculated yang.
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
Why Olivia Cooke Has To Believe Her House Of The Dragon Character Isn't A Villain
For actors, it's paramount to know where a character comes from to know what motives dictate their actions in the present. If you're playing a villain, while you don't necessarily need to empathize with them, you still need to find some humanity within the character. Otherwise, you may fall into the trap of portraying a one-dimensional marionette rather than a layered individual with plausible motivations.
Breaking Bad's Vince Gilligan Recalls Tearing Up When Writing Walt's Death
From 2008 to 2013, and within a fictional timeline that covered exactly two years, AMC's "Breaking Bad" easily became one of the greatest TV dramas of all time. This was to be expected thanks to the vibrant storytelling and dynamic acting that featured in every single hour of its 62-episode total. Bryan Cranston (Walter White), Anna Gunn (Skyler White), and Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) all won a combined total of nine Primetime Emmy Awards between themselves for their work each season. But the tight pacing, intense drama, and unique interpersonal dynamics between all the characters are a defining part of what makes the program great.
Poker Face's Rian Johnson Provides Further Clarification On How Charlie's Abilities Work
Hot off another surprising murder mystery, Rian Johnson is back again with the super sleuth series "Poker Face" starring Natasha Lyonne. After his divisive "Star Wars" entry "The Last Jedi," the notable writer/director became renowned for his wildly unpredictable whodunit "Knives Out" featuring an all-star cast. Following the stellar sequel, Johnson goes a different route and takes a stab at television with Lyonne's Charlie, who has a proclivity for sussing out the truth.
Say Goodbye To Titans And Doom Patrol As Their Fourth Seasons Are Their Last
DC's film, television, and animation properties arguably "evolve" on an almost daily basis. One day, Henry Cavill's Man of Steel is out, but Jason Momoa's Aquaman is in. "Superman & Lois" soars into Season 3, along with the new "Gotham Knights," but even "The Flash" can't outrun the purge brought about by the new regime. David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, is attempting to lead the comic book universe forward into a profitable future that is competitive with the MCU. But if a project doesn't meet with his approval — just see "Batgirl" for more details — Zaslav isn't above taking a $90 million bath to right the ship.
David McCallum's Favorite NCIS Memory Is The Moment He Was Offered The Role As Ducky
Scottish actor David McCallum is still in the business at the age of 89 and still going relatively strong in the role of medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the ever-popular "NCIS." In fact, McCallum is the last remaining original member of the show's cast, having been with the program since Season 1, although in recent years he only shows up on a handful of episodes per season (he also played the character on the two-part "Jag" episode from which "NCIS" was spun off).
Record Of Ragnarok Fans Are Pleasantly Surprised By The CGI Quality In Season 2
Netflix has long been a viable source of anime — showcasing both emerging and established titles. "Record of Ragnarok" represents another push by the service to license exclusive manga adaptations. The source material, from writers Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, is a relative newcomer to the market — first publishing in 2017. Establishing it as an anime this early in the story's run puts the property at an advantage over long-running titles that can be intimidating to those new to the medium.
Ewan McGregor Says It Was Challenging To Act Against A Greenscreen In The Star Wars Prequels
The legacy of the "Star Wars" saga seems to change with each generation. While the original "Star Wars" trilogy is generally seen as one of the best trilogies of all time, the prequel and sequel trilogies have divided audiences to the point that the discourse surrounding the films has made talking about them at all a trek into potentially dangerous waters. Now, however, with the growing set of Disney+ series helping to build out the worlds, characters, details, and motivations of these more divisive stories, the prequels are definitely getting a second chance at a lasting legacy. Take the "Obi-Wan" and "Andor" series, for example. Both prequels have expanded the lore of "Star Wars" extensively.
Emilia Clarke's Mind Was Blown By The Experience Of Making Marvel's Secret Invasion
Marvel Studios is gearing up for a massive 2023, starting the year strong with Angela Bassett scoring the MCU's first Oscar nomination. Outside of awards season, the MCU officially enters Phase 5 with the release of numerous movies and TV shows on the horizon. One of the most anticipated projects...
