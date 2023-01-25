CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got a heap of praise from Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. "When you watch him, the word I come up (with) is nifty," Spagnuolo said about the MVP finalist. "He never panics in the pocket, feels like he's got like six eyeballs around his head right now. I'm serious, you know we watched them last night, and this rusher comes in, it looks like he's gonna get him, and Joe didn't do very much, but he made a move, never lost his balance, took a couple of steps, and threw the ball downfield. Yeah, he's elite."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO