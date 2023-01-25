Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Has Harsh Reaction to Former Patriots Teammate
Tom Brady has not responded too kindly when asked about what he plans to do now that he is a free agent again for just the second time in his career. The greatest quarterback of all time can retire, return to the Buccaneers, or choose to take his talents elsewhere, but up to this point, there has been little to suggest Brady is leaning one way or another.
Watch: Close Look At Ja’Marr Chase’s ‘Chosen One’ Gloves
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is a top pass catcher in the sport for plenty of reasons. One of them is his gloves, which the NFL broke down in a cool video. Check out the custom beauties that feature a "Chosen One" imprint on the inside of...
Chiefs Defensive Coordinator On Joe Burrow: ‘He’s Got Like Six Eyeballs Around His Head’
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got a heap of praise from Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. "When you watch him, the word I come up (with) is nifty," Spagnuolo said about the MVP finalist. "He never panics in the pocket, feels like he's got like six eyeballs around his head right now. I'm serious, you know we watched them last night, and this rusher comes in, it looks like he's gonna get him, and Joe didn't do very much, but he made a move, never lost his balance, took a couple of steps, and threw the ball downfield. Yeah, he's elite."
Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock
While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds
It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?. This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome.
Falcons Tales in Vegas: Bear Pelt, Viking Axe & Kaleb McGary Contract
LAS VEGAS -- Washington Huskies right guard Henry Bainivalu started 35 consecutive games to close his college career, headlined by a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2022. Bainivalu's stout college career led him to the East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the premiere showcase events for senior draft prospects. The Sammamish,...
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Kendre Miller, RB TCU
With only two running backs on the active roster and a loaded draft class, the Cleveland Browns will have an opportunity to draft Nick Chubb's new running mate and perhaps his successor. Nick Chubb had another outstanding season for the Browns even though his production dipped towards the end of...
First-Year Raider Evaluations: Ameer Abdullah
Ameer Abdullah was one of the new additions to the Las Vegas Raiders' deep running back room last off-season. Abdullah, an eight-year NFL veteran, appeared in all 17 of the Raiders' games this season, totaling 20 rushing yards, 211 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Raiders signed Abdullah as an...
Bengals Latest Victory Cements NFL Turnaround History
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have pulled off one of the greatest NFL turnarounds ever by two-year win total. According to James Palmer, the Bengals are the 1st team in NFL history to win 25+ games in a 2-season span after losing 25+ games in the previous 2 seasons (including playoffs).
Falcons Hire Saints Coach, Ending Defensive Coordinator Search
The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era. According to NFL Network, Atlanta has hired New Orleans Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to replace Dean Pees as the team's defensive coordinator. Nielsen, 43, worked alongside Kris Richard to call plays for New Orleans' defense, with the...
Final Chiefs Injury Updates Before AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs finished up their final practice of the work week ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they have revenge on their minds as the AFC Championship Game looms. In a rematch of last season's matchup and also a Week 13 meeting this season,...
Watch: Joe Burrow’s Hometown Goes All-In On Decorating Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's hometown is behind the Bengals quarterback in full force. Check out all of the decorations surrounding The Plains and Athens, Ohio, as the MVP finalist gets ready for his second-straight AFC Championship Game appearance. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
15 Draft Prospects Lions Should Watch at Senior Bowl
At this time last year, the Detroit Lions were preparing to coach at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The coaching staff took the lead on the game’s American team, opposite the New York Jets’ National team. This year, Dan Campbell and company won’t be up-close with the prospects....
Watch: Tee Higgins Not A Big Fan Of The Snow In Buffalo
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins is a born and bred native of the south. He was a not a huge fan of the cold this past Sunday and the Bengals wide receiver had some funny methods to combat it. Check out his antics below. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a...
Buccaneers Interview Bengals Assistant Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role
CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher on Friday. The Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich a few weeks ago and are searching for another play-caller and coordinator. Pitcher is in his 11th season overall in the NFL and his seventh as an assistant coach with...
Tennessee Announces Scrimmage Date
While college football ended a few weeks ago, it's never too early to look ahead to the next season. Spring is a crucial point of the season for coaching staffs and is where many national titles are won. We get our first look at the 2023 Tennessee Volunteers on April...
