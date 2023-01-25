ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

76ers vs. Nuggets: Joel Embiid is Back on Injury Report Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers have placed their star center Joel Embiid on the injury report once again ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Lately, Embiid’s been battling foot soreness, which has been a common trend throughout the year. A couple of months ago, he suffered a mid-foot sprain, which took him off the floor for several games. Then, Embiid tweaked his foot a little over a month later and missed a few more games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview

The Atlanta Hawks took their first of two matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers less than three weeks ago. Atlanta blew a 17-point lead, falling behind by as much as 11 points, before rallying back to win the road game. Since then, both teams have won the majority of their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
O.G. Anunoby Exits Raptors Game Early With Apparent Injury

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby exited Friday night's game early with a left wrist injury he suffered in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors. View the original article to see embedded media. Anunoby was fouled by JaMychal Green and landed awkwardly on his left arm. He stayed in...
Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Potential James Wiseman Trade

With former second-overall pick James Wiseman having no direct path to minutes with the Golden State Warriors, some have questioned whether or not a trade would benefit both sides. When asked on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" if the Warriors owe Wiseman a trade or playing time, Steve Kerr gave an honest answer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
76ers vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. As of late, the Sixers have been on a role. After they took on a disappointing upset loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home before hitting the road, the Sixers bounced back in a big way. With five-straight games on the road in Utah, Los Angeles, Portland, and Sacramento, the 76ers completed a sweep defeating every opponent.
DENVER, CO
Report: Knicks Were Comfortable Offering Multiple 1sts for O.G. Anunoby

The O.G. Anunoby market appears to be taking shape. View the original article to see embedded media. It remains unclear if the Toronto Raptors are willing to part ways with the 25-year-old forward, but, according to SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks have been willing to offer multiple first-round picks to acquire Anunoby.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lakers: Three Spurs Trades LA Should Pursue Right Now

As you read this, your Los Angeles Lakers are facing off at home against the deliberately miserable San Antonio Spurs. LA has two incredibly important pieces newly available to it tonight, in the form of 6'8" forward Rui Hachimura and 6'10" center/power forward Anthony Davis. Hachimura was LA's first big...
LOS ANGELES, CA

