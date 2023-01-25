On any given night, there are more than 8,000 people in the state of Michigan experiencing homelessness, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The members of a new City of Lansing committee on homelessness want to help change that. City Councilmember Jeffrey Brown chairs the committee. He says they met for the first time this week to come up with a strategy to find solutions.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO