East Lansing, MI

wkar.org

East Lansing holds school and public safety listening session following tense week

Officials in East Lansing hosted a listening session Friday to hear community members’ perspectives on school and public safety issues. The city set up the event following a week of tension at East Lansing High School. Students experienced two shelter-in-place orders this week as well as a walkout on Thursday. Parents have been concerned about incidents of violence at the school, with some calling for administrators to resign for their handling of the situation.
EAST LANSING, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Council Split the Pickleball Vote. What Else Happened at Council?

The East Lansing City Council meeting this week (Jan. 24) lasted less than a half-hour. Jokingly asked after the meeting by newly sworn-in Councilmember Noel Garcia Jr. if the meetings are always this short, this reporter assured him they are. In that half-hour, Council followed staff’s recommendation to push off...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A school fight, a gun, and a Michigan community demands action

Behavioral issues have increased since returning to in-person learning. In East Lansing, a teacher breaking up a fight saw a gun drop from a student's backpack. Teachers want more authority to discipline students. School threats and increased incidents of violence — including a gun dropped near a teacher — are...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

City of Lansing launches committee to address homelessness in the city

On any given night, there are more than 8,000 people in the state of Michigan experiencing homelessness, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The members of a new City of Lansing committee on homelessness want to help change that. City Councilmember Jeffrey Brown chairs the committee. He says they met for the first time this week to come up with a strategy to find solutions.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Sculpture for Jackson roundabout picked after council confusion, lengthy debate

JACKSON, MI – After a lengthy debate between its members, the Jackson City Council picked a new sculpture for the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive roundabout. The council voted 5-1 at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to select a design by artist Maxwell Emcays named “The Tower of Us/We Rise” and spend up to $30,000 on the project. This sculpture was preferred by the roundabout sculpture committee and residents involved in the selection process.
JACKSON, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

EL High School Sheltered in Place Again Today

Shortly after the end of today’s student walk-out over violence at East Lansing High School, the school was put under another “shelter in place” order just before 11 a.m. The latest events occur as ELi continues to work to understand what happened at the school on Tuesday...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing

Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
LANSING, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Police Pushed to Do More about Menacing Masked Man

A man wearing a golden crown and black mask, while also reportedly carrying a hammer and pair of scissors, has been seen roaming around downtown East Lansing, north of the Michigan State University campus. Photos and videos of the individual have appeared across social media, including Facebook and TikTok. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
9&10 News

‘No Time for Games’ Whitmer Reacts to GOP Response to Address

The day after her fifth State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to pitch her plans to impacted communities. Thursday, she made stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon to highlight her plans to repeal the retirement tax for seniors and expand free post secondary education. These...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing man arrested for alleged threat to school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township police report a suspect is in custody Friday for allegedly making threats to a school on social media. After an alleged threat to the Sheridan Road School, police report arresting the suspect at his Lansing home, where a weapon was discovered. The suspect is being charged with a felony.
LANSING, MI
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI

