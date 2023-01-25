Read full article on original website
East Lansing holds school and public safety listening session following tense week
Officials in East Lansing hosted a listening session Friday to hear community members’ perspectives on school and public safety issues. The city set up the event following a week of tension at East Lansing High School. Students experienced two shelter-in-place orders this week as well as a walkout on Thursday. Parents have been concerned about incidents of violence at the school, with some calling for administrators to resign for their handling of the situation.
Council Split the Pickleball Vote. What Else Happened at Council?
The East Lansing City Council meeting this week (Jan. 24) lasted less than a half-hour. Jokingly asked after the meeting by newly sworn-in Councilmember Noel Garcia Jr. if the meetings are always this short, this reporter assured him they are. In that half-hour, Council followed staff’s recommendation to push off...
A school fight, a gun, and a Michigan community demands action
Behavioral issues have increased since returning to in-person learning. In East Lansing, a teacher breaking up a fight saw a gun drop from a student's backpack. Teachers want more authority to discipline students. School threats and increased incidents of violence — including a gun dropped near a teacher — are...
‘Listening Session’ on East Lansing School Violence Draws Hundreds, Elicits Many Ideas
Several hundred people showed up at the Hannah Community Center tonight for what was billed by East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon as a “listening session” on the topics of safety in the city and the schools. The impetus for the meeting was Monday’s swelling of public upset over...
Former candidate for Genesee County Commissioner charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot
FLINT, MI – A former candidate for Genesee County Commissioner has been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill in 2021, according to online court records. Isaac A. Thomas, who ran against Amy Miller in the Republican primary election for the...
Yes, a Flint councilwoman called residents ‘janky’ — but not all residents
Councilwoman Ladel Lewis says she was only referring to nonvoters, but others are still offended
City of Lansing launches committee to address homelessness in the city
On any given night, there are more than 8,000 people in the state of Michigan experiencing homelessness, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The members of a new City of Lansing committee on homelessness want to help change that. City Councilmember Jeffrey Brown chairs the committee. He says they met for the first time this week to come up with a strategy to find solutions.
Sculpture for Jackson roundabout picked after council confusion, lengthy debate
JACKSON, MI – After a lengthy debate between its members, the Jackson City Council picked a new sculpture for the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive roundabout. The council voted 5-1 at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to select a design by artist Maxwell Emcays named “The Tower of Us/We Rise” and spend up to $30,000 on the project. This sculpture was preferred by the roundabout sculpture committee and residents involved in the selection process.
EL High School Sheltered in Place Again Today
Shortly after the end of today’s student walk-out over violence at East Lansing High School, the school was put under another “shelter in place” order just before 11 a.m. The latest events occur as ELi continues to work to understand what happened at the school on Tuesday...
Lawsuit against DeWitt Public Schools has been dismissed
A lawsuit filed in early 2022 against DeWitt Public Schools has been dismissed. The lawsuit challenged the superintendent's authority to require masks in school during a public health emergency.
Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing
Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
Police Pushed to Do More about Menacing Masked Man
A man wearing a golden crown and black mask, while also reportedly carrying a hammer and pair of scissors, has been seen roaming around downtown East Lansing, north of the Michigan State University campus. Photos and videos of the individual have appeared across social media, including Facebook and TikTok. The...
‘No Time for Games’ Whitmer Reacts to GOP Response to Address
The day after her fifth State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to pitch her plans to impacted communities. Thursday, she made stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon to highlight her plans to repeal the retirement tax for seniors and expand free post secondary education. These...
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
Lansing man arrested for alleged threat to school
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township police report a suspect is in custody Friday for allegedly making threats to a school on social media. After an alleged threat to the Sheridan Road School, police report arresting the suspect at his Lansing home, where a weapon was discovered. The suspect is being charged with a felony.
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
Former Michigan Secretary of State discusses the current Republican minority in Lansing
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
What residents want to see happen to Lansing's Logan Square
A parking lot filled with potholes and unfinished paint jobs are just a couple of things that residents say are crippling the reputation of Logan Square.
Retired Ingham County judge pleads ‘no contest’ after pulling woman’s hair
According to Lansing City Pulse, as a part of the plea bargain, Collette was required to pay around $425 in court costs and fees.
