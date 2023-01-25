Read full article on original website
Pay it Forward in Highland, NY is Extra Special
A pay-it-forward moment in Highland at an unusual place. We can all agree that there is no better feeling than being on the receiving end of a "pay it forward", right? Those random moments when a complete stranger decides to pick up the tab for something that you are getting ready to purchase.
New Sushi, Hibachi Restaurant Joins Popular Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, NY
A popular Dutchess County development is getting a new addition that's a spin-off of another Hudson Valley establishment. Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, New York has become the "it" place to live, work and dine. Since they have broken ground, they have created over 400 luxury rental apartments and "120,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and medical space."
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Is This Why New York’s Luckiest Lottery Stores Are in Hudson Valley?
We might have uncovered why there have been so many winning tickets sold at a few Hudson Valley lottery stores. Lottery players from all over the Hudson Valley will try almost anything to grab a share of the jackpot in whatever game they are playing. Recently we've had jackpots in games like Powerball and Mega Millions climb to over $1 billion and when that happens most players will look anywhere for an edge. For some players that "edge" is going and buying their tickets at a couple of lottery locations in the Hudson Valley that have been nicknamed the "luckiest" stores in New York State. But is luck really involved at these stores?
Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley
We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
5 Best Places for Mac & Cheese In and Near Poughkeepsie, NY
Mac and cheese is for anyone of any age! I could have mac and cheese at any time of day; breakfast, lunch or dinner. It doesn't matter if it's Kraft, Annie's Velveeta, or homemade, I am going to eat it all!. My friend's mom makes this incredible mac and cheese...
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
Is it Required to Use Your Blinker When You Enter a Roundabout in New York?
There are a ton of things we can get a ticket for while driving, so I want to make sure I'm not telling my 16-year-old daughter the wrong thing when it comes to entering a roundabout in Poughkeepsie. If you are a parent of a 16-year-old like me, then you...
Adorable Donkeys Get New Home in Pine Bush New York
There is no doubt that people in the Hudson Valley love animals. It seems like every day you see more and more stories about people and organizations that are out there helping animals in need. Some organizations are non-profit others are local businesses that want to help. The animals you...
‘Monumental’ Housing Option Announced for Dutchess County, NY
Sadly, owning a condo or home in the Hudson Valley has become a lot harder and it's not as easy as it once was. We all work so hard and the thought of not being able to own something of your own is very terrifying and extremely sad. However, an incredible new housing option will be making its way into the Hudson Valley.
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Did You Know Coyotes are Hunted in Sullivan County, NY, $2000 Prize
I was a little surprised when I stumbled over this post on social media but after giving it some thought I decided to share it. I am a person who believes in conservation and I am not against hunting but it did take me a moment to get used to the idea that New York has a Coyote Hunting season excluding Long Island, Manhattan, and Statin Island October 1 thru March 26.
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Newburgh
Yippee. The person who purchased a Powerball ticket in the Hudson Valley and won the third prize pocketing $100,000 is happy today. Two people won the third prize by each picking four matching numbers and the Powerball, according to New York Lottery officials. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing...
Middletown Indoor Flea Market Closed Due to ‘Dangerous’ Conditions
Unsafe conditions have become an issue for one area. It's never good when a business needs to change locations and it's even worse when its due to an unsafe building. One popular location is being forced to relocate due to unsafe conditions that potentially could be harmful to customers. What...
Where Is 'Poker Face' Filmed? Everything to Know About the Peacock Series Settings
Where is a place that looks like everywhere and anywhere?
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
