ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Seniors Living in Newport’s North End to Get the Gift of Mobility Thanks to New $70K Federal Pilot Program

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5r27_0kR6BvH100

For many Americans, independence and mobility go hand-in-hand. But not every senior citizen has easy access to reliable transportation options that meet their needs. For those living in Newport’s North End, a new senior-friendly transportation option will soon launch.

In an effort to expand public transportation options for older adults and people with disabilities, U.S. Senator Jack Reed is teaming up with the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center (NADTC) to deliver $70,000 in federal funding to support a pilot vehicle sharing program for residents living in Newport’s North End.

The $70,000 federal grant, which Senator Reed helped secure, will be utilized by Rhode Island College Foundation’s Age-Friendly Rhode Island (AFRI) coalition – which advocates for age-friendly policies and legislation to assist senior citizens – in partnership with the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) and Looking Upwards, a Middletown-based vehicle sharing program. The program will provide new van service to older and disabled residents, equipping them with new mobility options and connections.

The NADTC 2022 Equity and Accessibility program is designed to engage older adults and people with disabilities, target areas with high need and limited resources, strengthen connections between transportation and human services programs, and create practical, accessible solutions that can be utilized by other communities. In April of 2022, AFRI and RIPTA partnered to be one of nine grantees awarded up to $20,000 to engage with their community and identify transportation needs. Developing a written plan of action to address those needs, the partnership is now one of seven grantees to be awarded funds to carry out their pilot vehicle sharing program.

“This federal funding will help seniors find new options to meet their transportation needs. This federal funding will help improve the availability and convenience of transportation for older Rhode Islanders, people with disabilities, and underserved communities,” said Senator Reed, a member of the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, which oversees public transportation programs. “I hope this program will extend the gift of convenient, reliable mobility to those in need. I look forward to seeing the progress of this pilot program and hopefully replicating that success in other communities.”

“It was so rewarding to travel the state during the planning phase and to learn so much about the transportation needs of our older and disabled neighbors,” said Jim Connell, Executive Director of AFRI. “We look forward, in the name of equity and justice, to implementing what we’ve learned and making a difference in Newport County by introducing or expanding transportation services to those who have been underserved.”

The National Aging and Disability Transportation Center is funded through a cooperative agreement of Easterseals, USAging and the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration, with guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living. NADTC’s mission is to increase accessible transportation options for older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers nationwide.

Based at Rhode Island College, Age-Friendly Rhode Island is a coalition of community and state agencies, healthcare and social service providers, individuals of all ages, advocacy and faith-based organizations, businesses, academic institutions and municipal leaders who are committed to healthy aging. The goal of Age-Friendly RI is to build a community that enables older Rhode Islanders to live independently with the care, support and resources needed to foster health, well-being, social connectedness and a meaningful life.

For more than 40 years, Looking Upwards has been helping individuals to live to their fullest potential. As a Middletown-based, nonprofit agency that serves over 1,200 children and adults throughout Rhode Island, Looking Upwards provides individualized services based upon each person’s needs.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastgreenwichri.com

New Program: Water Assistance for Water and Wastewater Bills

Rhode Islanders at risk of losing their water and wastewater service may now get some bill-payment assistance through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). LIHWAP can help pay for current or past due bills, prevent disconnection of water or wastewater services, and cover disconnection or reconnection fees. Households must...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Hospital work begins on Hartford Avenue in Johnston

Johnston’s healthcare sector is booming. Although construction is clogging one of the town’s central arteries, the temporary pain may be worth it down the road, according to local elected officials. A Johnston police cruiser was parked in the center of Hartford Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police kept an eye...
JOHNSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

“Fat Test” Scandal Fallout: NK Has Another Interim Superintendent - Fourth in Less Than a Year

The North Kingstown School Committee announced Friday that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as the latest Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools. The move comes after the abrupt resignation of the district’s previous Interim Superintendent, Judy Paolucci, earlier in January. Katherine Sipala, the Interim Assistant Superintendent...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

South Kingstown Town Council votes to cease plowing private roads

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to direct town staff to discontinue plowing and grading of over 70 miles of private roads, and to notice the affected residents that the services will stop, beginning in September 2023. Councilwoman Jessica Rose said the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
tourcounsel.com

Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
PAWTUCKET, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Four New Bedford Fire Department firefighters announce retirement

“Congratulations to the following members on their recent retirements from the New Bedford Fire Department:. • FF Jolene Olivier – over 17 Years of Service. • FF Dwayne Ferreira – over 28 Years of Service. Thank you for the years of tireless and selfless service helping those who...
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

After almost 40 years in Providence, Clements to take final walk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department is honoring Col. Hugh Clements Friday afternoon after he decided to leave Providence Public Safety after almost 40 years. A ceremonial walkout is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Providence Public Safety Complex. Last month, as Brett Smiley prepared to take...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List

The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Volunteer Rhode Island firefighter dies just hours after responding to calls

A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
RICHMOND, RI
1420 WBSM

Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach

Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
WESTPORT, MA
Valley Breeze

RIDOT: Greystone Bridge will indeed be replaced with bike and pedestrian span

NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s true that the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at the Johnston/North Providence line will be replaced and turned into a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists only, a representative from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has confirmed. Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said RIDOT has been coordinating...
JOHNSTON, RI
independentri.com

Point Judith locals reflect on effort to bring lost dog home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It was north of 90 degrees, but Brenda Holder sat in her parked car under the sun. Looking. Waiting. Hoping for any sightings. It was July and her dog, a rescued chihuahua named CeCe, had been missing for days. Holder would drive to spots she thought...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Uprise RI

Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket

On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Breeze hoping to fill jobs as T.F. Green base nears

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Breeze Airways is looking for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and more as it tries to staff up its new Rhode Island crew base. Breeze's new crew base at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick opens March 29, and will house Breeze planes overnight, rather than having aircraft flying in and out. Plans for the operations hub were announced back in August.
WARWICK, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy