WWEEK
Attacker Who Allegedly Chewed Off Man’s Ear Ruled Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial
A Multnomah County circuit judge has ruled Koryn Kraemer, 25, unfit to aid and assist in his own defense, and sent him to Oregon State Hospital to be treated for mental illness. In the early morning of Jan. 3, Kraemer “chewed off” the ear and part of the face of...
19-year-old identified as latest Portland homicide victim
Portland police on Friday identified Arthur Earl Jones, 19, of Portland as the man found dead in a car in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood. Jones died of a gunshot wound, police said. Officers found him in a car in the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested 11 years after Portland man's murder: 'A long time coming'
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than a decade after a man was shot and killed in northeast Portland neighborhood, a suspect has been arrested for his murder. Leonard “LJ” Irving was fatally shot at about 12:40 a.m. on June 26, 2011 at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Thompson Street.
Defense accuses prosecution of intentionally triggering mistrial for Portland man charged in 2 homicides, 1 attempted murder
Defense lawyers this week accused Multnomah County prosecutors of deliberately botching a murder trial for a Portland man charged with fatally shooting two men and trying to kill a third in 2020. After a week of pre-trial wrangling and juror selection, the jury listened to just 20 minutes of the...
Cold-case arrest in 2011 homicide: Portland father was shot in back after breaking up bar fight
A 37-year-old Portland man faces murder charges in the 2011 shooting of Leonard “L.J.” Irving. Irving, a 34-year-old father of three, was shot in the back four times outside a bar on Northeast 82nd Avenue on June 26, 2011. Irving reportedly had broken up an argument between Lamar Hill, his nephew, and another man. As he and Hill walked to their minivan across the street, Irving was shot and killed. Hill also was shot in the neck, but he survived.
kptv.com
19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.
kptv.com
37-year-old man indicted for 2011 cold case while awaiting unrelated attempted murder trial
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on Tuesday for the 2011 murder of Leonard “LJ” Irving, according to Portland police. Jawuan Marsean Polk is charged with shooting and killing Irving, a 34-year-old father of three young children, and injuring a second man.
KATU.com
Portland Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland. Just after 11:15 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 6800 block of SE 92nd Avenue. Officials say an adult male was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
Vancouver Police Department prohibits ‘thin blue line’ flag at agency
“We’re not interested in discussing the LAPD issue,” Portland Police Bureau said.
Complex
Portland Woman Awarded $1 Million After Gas Station Refused to Serve Her Because She’s Black
A woman from Portland, Oregon has been awarded $1 million by a jury after she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who refused to serve her because she’s Black, KGW reports. Almost three years after the incident happened, Rose Wakefield was awarded the money in the racial...
KATU.com
Court docs: Speeding motorcyclist hit, dragged by trailer for 'some distance'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeffrey Schindler admitted to arresting officers he felt a "bump" when Christopher Heil was hit and killed by his truck in December, say court documents. Heil was killed on December 12th at SE 153rd and Division. Authorities say Heil was speeding nearly 100 miles per hour with another motorcyclist when he crashed into Schindler's Dodge Durango that was towing a trailer. Heil was dragged by the trailer for "some distance" and died at the scene.
KATU.com
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
KATU.com
Man killed in car in early-morning N Portland shooting, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on N. Curtis Avenue, said police. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a call of shots fired at 2:26 a.m. at the 6900 block of N. Curtis Ave. Police confirmed to KATU that one man had...
19-year-old victim identified in NE Portland apartment shooting
Officials publicly named the 19-year-old victim found dead in Portland's Cully neighborhood last week.
Man shot, killed in Montavilla neighborhood identified by Portland police
Portland police identified the victim of last week's fatal shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood on Wednesday.
Chronicle
‘Amazed I Wasn’t Dead’: Survivor Testifies in Trial of Suspected SW Washington Serial Killer
Clark County prosecutors’ case against suspected serial killer Warren Forrest hinges on DNA evidence found on the grip of a dart gun Forrest allegedly used in the 1974 slaying of 17-year-old Martha Morrison of Portland. That dart gun might never have come to law enforcement’s attention if Forrest, 73,...
SWAT team arrests accused dog killer after shed standoff: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
A Jefferson man was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog to death five months ago.
One found dead inside vehicle after North Portland shooting
One person was found dead inside a vehicle after officers responded to reports of shots fired in Portland's Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning, Portland Police confirmed to KOIN 6.
‘Terrifying’: Stolen Portland cargo van used in crime spree
In the week since a box truck and cargo van were stolen from the fleet of a Portland business, owner Michael Wieber said they've had reports one was spotted in a crime spree across the area.
WWEEK
Multnomah County’s Top Prosecutor Is Betting His Future on an Aggressive Program Designed to Keep Violent Offenders Out of Prison
JJ Derie was looking at hard time. The 40-year-old was addicted to meth and living on Portland’s streets when he shot Tyler Roley in the knee over a stolen dog in September 2020. After Roley identified him to police, Derie, 40, was arrested six months later and charged with...
