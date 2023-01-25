ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Sg Bax
3d ago

I would hope he is locked up and the ban is symbolic for a long while.

The Oregonian

Cold-case arrest in 2011 homicide: Portland father was shot in back after breaking up bar fight

A 37-year-old Portland man faces murder charges in the 2011 shooting of Leonard “L.J.” Irving. Irving, a 34-year-old father of three, was shot in the back four times outside a bar on Northeast 82nd Avenue on June 26, 2011. Irving reportedly had broken up an argument between Lamar Hill, his nephew, and another man. As he and Hill walked to their minivan across the street, Irving was shot and killed. Hill also was shot in the neck, but he survived.
kptv.com

19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.
KATU.com

Court docs: Speeding motorcyclist hit, dragged by trailer for 'some distance'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeffrey Schindler admitted to arresting officers he felt a "bump" when Christopher Heil was hit and killed by his truck in December, say court documents. Heil was killed on December 12th at SE 153rd and Division. Authorities say Heil was speeding nearly 100 miles per hour with another motorcyclist when he crashed into Schindler's Dodge Durango that was towing a trailer. Heil was dragged by the trailer for "some distance" and died at the scene.
KATU.com

Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
