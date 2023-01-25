ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler at Providence odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04O5Un_0kR6BOaO00

The Butler Bulldogs (11-10, 3-7 Big East) will attempt to start a late-season surge at the No. 21 Providence Friars (15-5, 7-2) Wednesday. Tip from Amica Mutual Pavilion is at 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Butler vs. Providence odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Bulter was dismantled 86-56 by UConn Sunday, failing to cover as a 15.5-point road underdog. This loss dropped Butler to 3-7 in Big East play and at this point in their season, the Bulldogs are now looking to play spoiler for those teams ranked above it in the conference.

One of those teams is the Friars who are 11-0 at home despite losing their top 5 scorers from last season. This team has gelled together quickly under coach Ed Cooley and a win here would keep them within arm’s length of the top teams in the conference.

The best unit in this game is the Providence offense which ranks 40th in the country with 78.8 points per game. This will be the key to this matchup as the Bulldogs’ (67.5 points allowed per game) will be forced to try and hold down another offense. Something they were unable to do in giving up 86 to the Huskies. If the same happens here, another 30-point loss could be in store.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Butler at Providence odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:36 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Butler +375 (bet $100 to win $375) | Providence -550 (bet $550 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Butler +10.5 (-120) | Providence -10.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 138.5 (O: -105 | U: -110)

Butler at Providence picks and predictions

Prediction

Providence 79, Butler 66

AVOID.

Butler is not likely to upset the No. 21-ranked Providence as it comes off a 30-point loss to UConn over the weekend, but risking 5 1/2 your potential return on Providence (-550) is not a good wager. Even in a parlay this wouldn’t add significant value.

PROVIDENCE -10.5 (+100) makes the most sense in this game.

Not only is the Providence offense the best unit in this game, but Butler has struggled to score in recent games. The 56-point performance on Sunday came fresh on the heels of a 52-point output against Creighton on Jan. 17. The Bulldogs have been a bad team this season while Providence has outperformed expectations. The Friars will get out to an early lead, push the pace and hand Butler its 3rd double-digit loss in a row against 3 of the better teams in the Big East.

OVER 138.5 (-105) is the side to play on the total.

This will be the classic game in which the better offense on the better team is able to set the pace and drag the other team along. Butler will attempt to slow things down, but we have seen of late its inability to do so against better teams. UConn was able to get into the mid-80s against this defense and Providence will do the same here. Butler should score a bit more than it did on Sunday and this means the Over should be in play. I would be willing to take it up to 141.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

