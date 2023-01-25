ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Benzinga

Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Benzinga

Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Benzinga

3 REITs With Shockingly High Dividend Yields

Industry experts predict the real estate sector will register slowed economic growth in 2023 amid higher-than-average inflation levels and growing recession fears. And real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically remained well-positioned to weather economic uncertainties. Even though rental rates have been cooling over the past couple of months, they...
Benzinga

Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration

Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Mastercard, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Mastercard Incorporated MA to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 0.4% to $383.98 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Why Nemaura Medical Stock Is Getting Hammered

Nemaura Medical Inc NMRD shares are trading lower by 38.8% to $1.75 Friday morning after the company announced pricing of a roughly $8.4 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement. Nemaura Medical says the closing of the offering and the concurrent private placement is expected to occur on or...
Benzinga

Why Workhorse Stock Is Rising

Workhorse Group Inc WKHS shares are trading higher by 6.97% to $2.22 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group Inc. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla Inc this week.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
112K+
Followers
194K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy