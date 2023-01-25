Read full article on original website
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officials tell WHSV, a suspect is in custody following a police pursuit on Friday night. The pursuit ended at the entrance of Spotswood High School in Rockingham County. There is not much information, but there will be updates to this story as more information is revealed.
Harrisonburg Police Chief responds to release of Tyre Nichols video
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s Police Chief Kelley Warner sent a letter to the community Friday night following the release of body camera footage documenting a deadly encounter between Memphis Police and 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. You can read the full letter below. To the Community of Harrisonburg,. Like all...
W.VA. Fire Marshal’s Office confirms 2 were lost in a fire
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office reports that one adult female and a male juvenile were lost in a fire in their home in Martinsburg Jan. 23. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 23 with units from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responding to a home at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Woman, juvenile killed in West Virginia house fire
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman and a juvenile male were killed in a Berkeley County house fire this week, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. The WVSFMO says the fire happened around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Cottage Road in Martinsburg. Authorities say the initial call stated at least […]
WUSA
Arson investigation underway in Compton Village after multiple cars set on fire
CENTREVILLE, Va. — At least four cars have been set on fire, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in the last week. On Jan. 20, at around 3 a.m., they responded to the intersection of Flomation Court and Compton Village Court. There they found two cars on fire. They told WUSA9 they believe the cars were intentionally set on fire.
VSP investigate fatal crash in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday at 11:19 am at the intersection of Route 29, James Madison Highway, and Route 15 Business, N. James Madison St. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling south attempted a left turn onto Rt. 15 where the driver crossed into...
Update: Virginia State Police seek Madison man in Thursday hit-and-run on Route 29
Virginia State Police is seeking a Madison man wanted in a hit-and-run crash on Route 29 in Madison County on Thursday. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, fled the scene of the 9:45 a.m. hit-and-run on foot. Jenkins, who is 6 foot 2 inches, 190 pounds, was last seen wearing...
Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29
A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
“Z” vandal in Stafford arrested
Recently, many Stafford residents have noticed spray painted Z’s around North Stafford. We are happy to report the vandalizer has been identified and arrested. On January 22nd at approximately 5:31 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a call of a vandalism. The victim had their garage door spray painted with the letter Z. This would be the first incident of graffiti in Stafford. Throughout the week, multiple Z’s would be located on homes, street signs, businesses, and even the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building (Sheriff’s Office) sign.
WCFR announce arrangements for Chief Cross
Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) have announced by email the funeral arrangements have been made for the late Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Chief Homer Larry Cross. Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal will be handling the arrangements. The funeral service will include Fire and Military Honors on...
Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
Two dead in Berkeley County house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adult female and a juvenile male were the victims of a fire at their home in Martinsburg on Monday. The fire occurred around 12:50 A.M. in the early morning of January 23rd. Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg, and Berkeley County responded to the home, located at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Winchester Police investigate potential stabbing
The Winchester Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing that occurred on Thursday around 4:30 pm in the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street. Officers responded to a report of an altercation where they spoke with a 27 year old female victim who claimed she was in a verbal altercation that turned physical.
Dog found chained to fence and shot in Fairfax
Fairfax County Animal Protection Police are investigating a dog found chained to a fence and shot early Friday. At 3:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place for a dog chained to a fence. Officers found the dog and discovered he had been shot. The chain was immediately removed, and the dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Tanker truck carrying sewage overturns in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A tanker truck carrying sewage overturned Thursday morning in Virginia. The crash happened at the Springfield Interchange near I-395 in Springfield. The crash is off of the roadway and no leaks have been reported. Drivers can expect delays in the area. No injuries have been reported.
Fauquier County woman dead after her car hits dump truck
The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 62-year-old Diana E. Esry, of Remington, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries.
Harrisonburg Teen Arrested Following Pursuit
HARRISONBURG, Va – A Harrisonburg teenager is in custody after he led authorities on a high speed chase Thursday morning in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Harrisonburg Police Lieutenant Chris Monohan reports that officers responded at around 11 o’clock to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street.
In his own words: Berkeley County sheriff explains actions in daughter’s car wreck
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon is hitting back at those who say he was out of line when he responded to his 22-year-old daughter’s car crash in the early hours of Jan. 6 on Cemetery Road just outside Martinsburg. Critics have said the sheriff influenced...
Suspected arsonist torches Madison County’s Rose Park UMC
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available Firefighters from Madison, Greene, and Orange counties responded to a reported fire Wednesday afternoon at Rose Park United Methodist Church located on Shelby Road in Wolftown. Church officials reported Wednesday night the sanctuary suffered "quite a bit of damage”. A photo posted on the church’s Facebook page shows the front doors of the church charred on the interior with smoke damage on the door’s exterior. Church officials also state the fire was deliberately set by an arsonist. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a structureal fire in the 300 block of Shelby Road, requesting motorists stay clear of the area. The sheriff’s office has not provided more information to the media. Volunteer fire companies from Madison, Ruckersville, Stanardsville, and Orange all responded to the fire.
