county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Jan. 26, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to the...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Stalking, Jan. 25, E. 7th Street, GPD. Officers will cite a...
county17.com
Stabbing case bound over to District Court
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two people allegedly involved in a January stabbing incident have been bound over to District Court, one for attempted murder and the other for accessory after the fact. Nyla Lucas is charged with attempted second-degree murder while Kashon Dyer has been charged as an accessory to...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/27/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26:. At 8:33 a.m. to Highway 51 for an emergency medical response. At 8:27 a.m. to Meadow Rose Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 9:51 a.m. to Wilderness Drive for an emergency...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 25
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
newslj.com
Hightman trial set for April
GILLETTE (WNE) — The date is set for a 10-day trial for the man accused of crimes against a woman missing from Gillette since February. Nathan J. Hightman’s trial on five felonies alleging he stole from a bank account, charged credit cards and deleted a Gmail account belonging to Irene Gakwa, is scheduled for 10 days beginning April 3, according to a court document filed Jan. 13.
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 21
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license January 15 through January 21. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Announces Passing of Retired Lieutenant
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has announced the passing of Lt. Mike Johnson. That comes from a Facebook post from the Patrol, who stated that the Lieutenant died on January 23, 2023. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson," the WHP wrote on...
county17.com
1 dead, 3 injured in four-vehicle crash south of Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 59 south of Gillette on Monday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The crash was reported around 7:18 a.m. Monday. Ice and snow were noted on the roadway. A Ford...
oilcity.news
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
oilcity.news
Highway closed from Casper to Buffalo due to hazardous conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm have led the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Interstate 25 from Casper to just outside Buffalo, near milepost 272, in both directions. According to WYDOT, there is currently no estimate for when the road will be...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through January 24
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 19 through Jan 24. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jamie...
cowboystatedaily.com
No New Trial For Admitted Pedophile, Wyoming Supreme Court Rules
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette man spending life in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy will not be given a new trial despite his argument that the jury convicted him merely for being a pedophile, and not for committing an actual act of sexual abuse.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Campbell officials will present goals at meeting Feb. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents can hear updates from several government entities at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 meeting at Gillette College, 300 W. Sinclair St., Gillette. The meeting will take place in the college’s Technical Education Center. The 2023 Vision Dinner will begin with a 5:30 p.m....
county17.com
Obituaries: Schelling-Kenway; Morgan
Laura Danielle Kenway went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2023. Laura was born on February 3, 1990 to Gary and Evonna Schelling. She is survived by her husband, Chris Kenway, her father, Gary Schelling and siblings Ryan (Tammy) Schelling, Ami (Tristan) Hanson, Bethany (Levi) Mueller, grandparents Ken and Lois Schelling, as well as a multitude of beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends.
county17.com
Gillette Office of Economic Transformation to hold town hall Feb. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents can learn more about the Gillette College Foundation’s Office of Economic Transformation at an upcoming town hall. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Pronghorn Center Flex Space, 3807 College Drive, Gillette. Office representatives Rusty Bell and...
county17.com
Obituaries: Rhodes Jr.; Shuck
George H. Rhodes Jr.: June 2, 1949 — January 22, 2023. George H. Rhodes, Jr. was born on June 2, 1949 to George Henry Rhodes Sr. and Lela Gay (Longshore) Rhodes. George was born in Emporia but raised and educated in Madison and Strong City, Kansas. When George completed...
county17.com
Rockpile postpones lecture on Edward Gillette to Feb. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Rockpile Museum has postponed Museum at the Bighorns Collections Manager Jessica Salzman’s presentation on the life of Edward Gillette. The event was originally scheduled to take place Jan. 26. “Our main priority is the safety of our speaker and guests, so due to...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Campbell aquatic center to break ground this spring
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Short Elliott Hendrickson, or SEH, architect Alex Jauch said Jan. 24 in a parking lot conversation after the school board meeting that he anticipates construction of Campbell County School District’s new aquatic center will begin around April. Jauch, who’s managing the design team and helping...
