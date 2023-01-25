ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Young New Hampshire boy found suffering from severe burns has died, AG says

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young boy who was found suffering from severe burns inside a home in New Hampshire last week has died from his injuries, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

Jaevion Riley, 7, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital, where he had been receiving treatment, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy on the child.

Officers responding to a report of a child who was not conscious or breathing at a home on Eastern Avenue in Manchester on the morning of Jan. 17 found Riley with significant burns all over his body, Manchester police said.

Murtadah Mohammad, the 25-year-old father of the child, was arrested in connection with the incident. He is facing charges including first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of falsifying evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The circumstances surrounding Riley’s suspicious death and the cause and manner of his death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

Comments / 6

mr.lover lover
3d ago

wow,this is a horrible tragedy,I hate these cases so much,how can anybody hurt a child,I get the spanking etc,but this is disguisting, my condolences to the family and all effected by this case,including the readers,this is a horrible tragedy.i really hope justice is fast n swift and the man who killed this baby receives a life of cruel payback.

Reply
2
 

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

