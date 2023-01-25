Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 6 coaches
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Alabama could hire former NFL head coach
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Breece Hall says Brock Purdy, his college roommate, wouldn't talk to him if he beat him in Madden, 2k
While Brock Purdy’s meteoric rise has reached docu-series, biopic levels, his college roommate and current Jets RB Breece Hall isn’t shocked to see the former Cyclone’s success. “I’m not surprised at all. Just knowing Brock, knowing his work ethic and knowing how he strives to prove people...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other
Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
Coaches and Media react to Kirk Campbell becoming new QB coach at Michigan
Although there were rumors about Michigan football bringing Brian Griese back to Ann Arbor to become the QB coach, or bringing in recruiting guru, Tee Martin to coach the position — the Wolverines decided to fill the vacancy from within. On Friday, Jim Harbaugh announced Michigan promoted Kirk Campbell...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation
Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation. Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
Miami parts ways with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis
The Miami Hurricanes football program will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023, per a university release on Friday morning. Josh Gattis, who arrived from Michigan as the Broyles Award winner in 2021, failed to coordinate Miami’s offense to much success in 2022. Miami averaged 23.6 points per game...
Look: Mike Greenberg's Daughter's Post About Aaron Rodgers Going Viral
ESPN's Mike Greenberg made it abundantly clear that he'd like to see Aaron Rodgers on the Jets next season. During this Friday's edition of Get Up, Greenberg said the Jets would be a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers as their starting quarterback. Of course, this take is a bit biased since ...
Recruiting Notebook: Ohio DL Adds Pitt Offer During Junior Day Visit
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Defensive backs coach Fran Brown explains coaching at Georgia is ‘a dream come true’
Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown was one of four additions Kirby Smart made to his staff following the 2021 season. While Brown had plenty of previous experience after stints at Rutgers, Temple and Baylor, Brown explained his first season in Athens offered as much learning as it does for the newest Bulldogs players.
Deion Sanders Adding Former NFL Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Deion Sanders isn't done adding marquee names to his coaching staff at Colorado. During an interview on Thee Pregame Show, Sanders revealed that former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will join his staff in Boulder. Zimmer was on Jackson State's staff this past season as an analyst. ...
Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year
The Pro Football Writers of America selected their 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday. The PFWA gave the award to Brian Daboll, who led the New York Giants to an unexpected playoff appearance during his inaugural season. The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 behind Joe Judge, cementing their fifth straight ...
Wisconsin Football News: Badgers Hire Running Backs Coach, RB offer, More
It’s been a busy few days in Wisconsin football news. Not to worry, BadgerNotes has you covered with all the latest UW news. The Badgers brought on a new running back coach on Friday evening, with former Youngstown State running backs coach Devon Spalding entering the program. Spalding was...
