Lucas County, OH

Purrfect ending: Video shows cat rescued from busy Ohio highway

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
A good Samaritan stopped to help a trooper capture a cat found on the side of a busy highway.

In a video posted to social media, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopped to help a small cat that was huddled on the side of Interstate 475 in Lucas County. The dark-colored cat tried to run away from the trooper, who put on gloves to try to wrangle the feline.

A good Samaritan pulled up behind the trooper’s vehicle and got out to assist. The video recorded by the trooper’s body camera shows the frightened cat running away. The cat hid in the wheel well of the trooper’s cruiser and was eventually removed with persistent coaxing and pulling by the trooper and good Samaritan.

The cat was taken to the Toledo Humane Society, where it was affectionately named Trooper. Trooper has already found his forever home, police said.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

