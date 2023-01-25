Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Anthony John "Tony" Hoffman
MADISON - Anthony John “Tony” Hoffman, age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was born on July 31, 1945, in the Town of Burke, Wis., the son of Benjamin and Susan (Hornung) Hoffman. Tony graduated from Madison East High...
Robert James Schenk
SUN PRAIRIE - Robert "Bob" Schenk, age 67, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He was born on Nov. 2, 1955, in Chicago, Ill., the son of John and Lucille (Knafus) Schenk. Robert graduated from Divine Heart Seminary in 1974. He was united in marriage to...
Robert J. "Bob" Gamer
MADISON- Robert J. “Bob” Gamer, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, with his family and cat, Enzo, by his side. He was born on June 21, 1945, in Madison, the son of Roy and Frances (Muetz) Gamer. He graduated from East High School in 1963,...
Dolores Rose Liegel
Dolores Rose Liegel, age 88, of Spring Green, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Dolores was born on September 2, 1934, in Plain, WI, to her parents John and Mary Hetzel. After graduating from St. Luke’s High School, Dolores worked as a secretary for Edward Kraemer and Sons. She married Florian “Duffy” Liegel on October 7, 1953.
LuAnn M. Welsch
LuAnn M. Welsch, age 65, of Prairie du Sac passed away peacefully at Meriter Hospital in Madison on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born at Sauk Prairie Hospital to LaVerne and Allene (Burdin) Welsch. LuAnn graduated from Sauk Prairie High School class of 1976. She started her career with Schwarz Insurance while in High School and continued for 42 years until her retirement in 2016.
Donald "Don" Richmond
Donald “Don” Richmond, age 94, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. He was born on May 15, 1928, in Arlington, Wis., to Walter and Minnie (Zunker) Richmond. Don married Annabelle Hanson in 1948 and they raised six children together. He worked as a salesman for Frito-Lay for 30 years, retiring in 1990. After the death of his second wife, Helen, he married Norma Payne on April 27, 2002, at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Carol Harrison
Carol Harrison, age 59, of Madison, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, after many years of health issues. She was born on April 11, 1963, in Madison, the youngest daughter of Harold and Lucille (Ashmore) Sabroff. She married the love of her life Brian...
John “Jack” Edl
John “Jack” Edl, 80, of Middleton, Wis., and Naples, Fla., passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at University of Wisconsin Hospital. Always a good friend, Jack gave his heart to his university, his work, his dogs, his beloved Margo, and everyone drawn to his extraordinary talent and kindness. A native of Lake Geneva, Jack was a proud 1965 graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison. President of Delta Tau Delta as a student, he served throughout his life on the Athletic Board, the Alumni Association, the UW Foundation, and the Bascom Hill Society.
The ultimate guide to secondhand shopping in Madison
Every secondhand shop I’ve ever experienced has the same smell. Some would call that first inward breath a mix of musky and dusty — I call it well-loved. Each storefront is full of wares someone else may have cherished, looking for a new home. Sometimes those shops are stacked floor to ceiling, while others are meticulously curated. Either way, a treasure hunt ensues for those eager to dive in.
John J. Dal Santo
John J. Dal Santo, age 89, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home. He was born on Jan. 28, 1933, in Wausaukee, Wis., to John and Gertrude (Homa) Dal Santo. John graduated from Wausaukee High School and Marquette University with a degree in Business. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. 69 years ago, John married his high school sweetheart, Joan Polomis, on Aug. 20, 1954, in Wausaukee.
Michael Perry has never stopped hustling
I first tracked Michael Perry down nearly a quarter century ago when I was writing a daily newspaper column for The Capital Times. I’d been seeing his byline in various magazines, some obscure, some less so. Then, in April 1999, Perry published a piece in Esquire, a wonderful story about being a volunteer firefighter in New Auburn, a small Wisconsin village north of Eau Claire.
City of Madison hosts Salt Awareness Week
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison, in partnership with Wisconsin Salt Wise, hosted local experts Jan. 23-27 for Salt Awareness Week to educate the community about the harmful effects of salt on the environment. The event featured a week of live webinars from UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and University of Maryland...
GiGi's Playhouse gets $30K grant from Wispact Foundation
MADISON, Wis. -- GiGi's Playhouse, an achievement center focusing on those with Down syndrome, received a $30,000 check from the Wispact Foundation of Madison Thursday morning. The Wispact Foundation, which was established in 2021, provides grants to Wisconsin nonprofits dedicated to supporting people with disabilities. "It's clear to the Wispact...
Longtime employee voices concerns about potential Portage, Fennimore Energizer plant closures
PORTAGE, Wis. -- Union representatives set up outside the Energizer plant in Portage Thursday, a week after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters claimed the battery manufacturer plans to close the facility and another in Fennimore. As uncertainty swirls within both communities, John Jerome, a longtime employee at the Portage plant,...
Latest donation for Dane County workforce center puts it one step closer to opening
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Thanks to a $1.5 million donation by Madison non-profit Ascendium, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County's McKenzie Regional Workforce Center is one step closer to becoming a reality. "We almost had a party when we found out that they were going to support at that...
No one hurt, dog rescued in Town of Sun Prairie house fire
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Officials say no one was hurt in a house fire in the Town of Sun Prairie Thursday morning. Multiple departments were called to a duplex in the 2000 block of Manley Drive just before 8:30 a.m. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said...
Lint buildup blamed for extensive fire in Madison laundromat's ventilation system
MADISON, Wis. -- A laundromat on Madison's isthmus had to shut down for more than an hour Thursday after lint buildup led to a fire in the building's ventilation system. The Madison Fire Department says it was called to the laundromat on the 700 block of E. Johnson St. just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday after a customer at the laundromat reported seeing flames as he got ready to take his clothes out of the dryer.
Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened
BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
Antiques vendors find new home at Atomic Antiques
Antiques have been a way of life for Bob and Jennifer Richardson for 16 years — many of them spent as vendors at Odana Antiques. Former owner Sue Duncan opened Odana Antiques in 2006, and it closed in September — but three-quarters of its vendors have found a new home with the Richardson’s latest business venture, Atomic Antiques.
Body found in Fox River in rural Green Lake County Thursday morning
PRINCETON, Wis. -- First responders found a body in the Fox River in Green Lake County Thursday morning, the county's sheriff's office said. After getting a call from a concerned citizen around 6:50 a.m., deputies went to a home in the Town of Princeton, where they found tracks leading to broken ice and open water.
