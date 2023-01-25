ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

WESH

Florida man wins $1 million after being cut while waiting in Publix lottery line

One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Barefoot Bay

The Florida Lottery has confirmed that a winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a store in the Barefoot Bay community in Micco, Florida. The ticket was sold at the Barefoot Bay Food Store located at 935 Barefoot Boulevard. The total prize is $34,860, but there were five winners. The...
MICCO, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Wins $1M At The Grocery Store

Congratulations to Scott Peterson who won $1M by playing the Florida Lottery. According to Florida Lottery Officials, the Jensen Beach winner won by playing the 300X The Cash Scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a Publix on 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard . The store will get $2K for selling the ticket. Peterson took his prize as a one-time payment of $695,500. The Florida 300X The Cash game still has three remaining top prizes of $15 million.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The 5 Best Taco Restaurants In Florida

We love Tacos! Our friends over at Trips Discover put together a list of the Best Taco Spots in Florida. Two of these are in the Tampa Bay Area, and I’ve had the pleasure of going. My sister went to the one in Jacksonville and says it’s awesome. I don’t know about you , but I could eat tacos everyday of the week! If you are a big fan, you are going to want to check out this list. Some are worth the travel. If you have some places we should add, let us know! Below are the Best 5 Taco Restaurants in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

