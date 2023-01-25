Read full article on original website
Dr. Ngozi Ezike shares how collaboration can help when making decisions
Dr. Ngozi Ezike is the president and CEO of Sinai Chicago. Her many years of experience in the medical field serving in various leadership positions has provided Dr. Ezike a perspective that is forward thinking and inclusive. Rolling out spoke with Dr. Ezike about leadership and the value of speaking a second language.
Mike Rowe warns government enabling millions of men to quit working: 'Not letting them fail'
Mike Rowe warned millions of men have left the workforce and spend time watching television instead of looking for jobs, suggesting government handouts were to blame.
Gen Z know they’re stereotyped as ‘snowflakes’—but they say watching their parents cope with 2008 financial crisis made them tough and realistic
GenZ will make up 27% of the workforce by 2025 so it’s about time leaders win them over instead of labeling them as “snowflakes”. On Christmas Eve 2019, the Donald Trump campaign launched a website called snowflakevictory.com to advise Trump’s supporters on how to deal with their “liberal relatives” over the holidays.
What Gen Z wants to be when they grow up
Despite the rise of social media and the ubiquity of the creator economy, most Gen Z-ers are interested in the same traditional careers as generations before them. Driving the news: Young people today are more likely to job-hop, but they are also looking for stability by pursuing careers as CEOs, doctors and engineers, according to a new Axios/Generation Lab study.
Why Reputation Matters At Work And How To Build It
You probably already know this, but the most important career capital you have isn’t your technical skills or academic pedigree. It’s not your title. It’s not even your relationships. It’s your reputation. It’s what you’re known for. It’s what others believe to be true about your character, personality, skills, competencies and values. A great reputation…
'Harvard Should Be Ashamed': Kim Kardashian Slammed For Giving Lecture at Harvard Business School
Kardashian visited Boston on Friday with Skims co-founder Jens Grede to talk to students about the shapewear company.
Rani Morrison Williams says technology is the future of health care
Rani Williams is the chief diversity and community health equity officer for the University of Illinois Health. She is passionate about health care and is a staunch advocate for equity in those spaces. Rolling out recently spoke to Williams about what motivates her, her leadership style and the impact technology has on her profession.
Opinion: How One HS Offers Alumni Career Coaches — and Teaches Grads to Embrace Ambition
Navigating the course of your career as a young professional of color often means enduring a path fraught with hurdles and pitfalls. A career coach can be a game-changer. I’m thankful I have a career coach to help guide me. The spotlight shone on economic and educational equity has become increasingly bright in recent years, […]
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
