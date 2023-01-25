ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west

INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
TOPPENISH, WA
Roy Knoeb III

YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the li…
YAKIMA, WA
Summitview Ave in Yakima to close nightly next week for water line work

YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will result in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February, 2nd. The closures will begin each night at around 8:00 pm and last until 6:00 am. according to a City of Yakima press...
YAKIMA, WA
Two-car collision blocks SR 22 near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. - State Route 22 is completely blocked headed west at milepost 2.3, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A two-car collision is reportedly blocking the lanes about two miles west of Toppenish. A detour is in place.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Community Aid urges to limit exposure to traumatic videos

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Community Aid group is responding to the release of the bodycam footage from Memphis, Tennessee. The group recommends limiting views and shares of the videos because of the sensitive nature of the footage. "Constantly consuming the violent that is inflicted, supposedly by the people that...
YAKIMA, WA
Man in the hospital after being shot in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police responded to a shooting around 12:35 p.m. on January 26 near 1st and H Streets. According to the YPD a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. The victim is currently undergoing surgery at the hospital. 4 juvenile suspects between the ages of 12 and 16...
YAKIMA, WA
Winter Weather Is Back

Increasing clouds tonight with breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley and foothills of the blues. Rain in the lower elevations late tonight and snow in the mountains. A winter weather advisory is in place for the WA/OR Blues up to 8” of accumulation. Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
YAKIMA, WA
Moment of Blessing for shooting victims

The Yakima Association of Faith Communities held a Moment of Blessing at the Circle K where three people were killed. A couple dozen people participated in the blessing, including the family of one of the victims.
YAKIMA, WA
Moment of Blessing honors lives lost at Circle K

YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the lives lost in the shooting earlier in the week. Jeffery Howlett, Nikki Godfrey and Roy Knoeb Jr. were remembered in prayer hosted by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities. Reverend Shane...
YAKIMA, WA

