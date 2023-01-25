Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west
INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
Afternoon news and weather update January 27: Water line work to close road in Yakima, Moxee gang member sentenced to 12 years, video of Paul Pelosi attack released and more
Water line work will cause road closures of Summitview Ave in Yakima nightly starting at 8 p.m. on January 29. Video from the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi has been released and a Moxee gang member has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for drug and gun charges.
Summitview Ave in Yakima to close nightly next week for water line work
YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will result in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February, 2nd. The closures will begin each night at around 8:00 pm and last until 6:00 am. according to a City of Yakima press...
Two-car collision blocks SR 22 near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - State Route 22 is completely blocked headed west at milepost 2.3, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A two-car collision is reportedly blocking the lanes about two miles west of Toppenish. A detour is in place.
Yakima Community Aid urges to limit exposure to traumatic videos
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Community Aid group is responding to the release of the bodycam footage from Memphis, Tennessee. The group recommends limiting views and shares of the videos because of the sensitive nature of the footage. "Constantly consuming the violent that is inflicted, supposedly by the people that...
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima. "It's the world we're living in right now," says Wommack. "I always make sure I have protection."
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
Man in the hospital after being shot in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police responded to a shooting around 12:35 p.m. on January 26 near 1st and H Streets. According to the YPD a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. The victim is currently undergoing surgery at the hospital. 4 juvenile suspects between the ages of 12 and 16...
Winter Weather Is Back
Increasing clouds tonight with breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley and foothills of the blues. Rain in the lower elevations late tonight and snow in the mountains. A winter weather advisory is in place for the WA/OR Blues up to 8” of accumulation. Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
Moment of Blessing honors lives lost at Circle K
YAKIMA, Wash. - A moment of blessing was held at the Nob Hill Blvd. Circle K to honor the lives lost in the shooting earlier in the week. Jeffery Howlett, Nikki Godfrey and Roy Knoeb Jr. were remembered in prayer hosted by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities. Reverend Shane...
