Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states.

According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia.

The WCSO reports that Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 36 of Church Hill, and Djuan Anthony Lewis, 47 of Kingsport, were both arrested “for trafficking over 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana.”

Both were reportedly taken into custody without incident and are being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority without bond. Nickelson and Lewis were both charged with the following:

2 counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine

2 counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine

2 counts of possession with intent to distribute more than one ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana

2 counts of conspiracy to distribute more than one ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana

According to the WCSO, other agencies involved in the seizure included the Virginia State Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Kingsport Police Department’s Vice Unit and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force.

