Buffalo woman sentenced to 10 years in prison

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Buffalo woman convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

On Feb. 27, 2019, Buffalo Police officers responded to a drug overdose call and found a 24-year-old man deceased. The victim's girlfriend told officers that she met the defendant, 29-year-old Genesis Tolentino-Cruz, and co-defendant Orlando Albert-Arroyo at a Cheektowaga gas station to purchase heroin.

Later that night, the girlfriend and the victim used some of the heroin bought from Tolentino-Cruz and Albert-Arroyo and went to sleep. When the girlfriend awoke, she found her boyfriend dead.

In March and April 2019, investigators conducted six controlled purchases of heroin from Tolentino-Cruz and Albert-Arroyo. On April 19, 2019, a search warrant was executed at the defendant's residence, where heroin, ammunition, a rifle, a pistol, and drug-processing items were seized.

Albert-Arroyo was previously convicted and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2023.