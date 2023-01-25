ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo woman sentenced to 10 years in prison

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ad0Ma_0kR68EFw00

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Buffalo woman convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

On Feb. 27, 2019, Buffalo Police officers responded to a drug overdose call and found a 24-year-old man deceased. The victim's girlfriend told officers that she met the defendant, 29-year-old Genesis Tolentino-Cruz, and co-defendant Orlando Albert-Arroyo at a Cheektowaga gas station to purchase heroin.

Later that night, the girlfriend and the victim used some of the heroin bought from Tolentino-Cruz and Albert-Arroyo and went to sleep. When the girlfriend awoke, she found her boyfriend dead.

In March and April 2019, investigators conducted six controlled purchases of heroin from Tolentino-Cruz and Albert-Arroyo. On April 19, 2019, a search warrant was executed at the defendant's residence, where heroin, ammunition, a rifle, a pistol, and drug-processing items were seized.

Albert-Arroyo was previously convicted and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2023.

Comments / 8

London Howell
3d ago

Amazing how the state will prosecute a person for selling drugs to someone who willfully takes it knowing the repercussions it will oppose a terminally ill persons wishes to die peacefully with the administration of drugs. Blame the democrats for this

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Former BPD officer facing charges related to looting investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo Police officer is facing charges for allegedly harassing police during a looting investigation during the December blizzard, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Friday. Police say that on Christmas Day around 10:50 p.m., 55-year-old Cariol Horne obstructed police officers while they were conducting interviews related to an […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Serial rapist to serve 20 years in prison for attacks on 3 women

Submitted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that 23-year-old Daquawn D. Mike of Niagara Falls was sentenced before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Amherst shooting, faces gun and drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Amherst, according to police. As a result of the shooting, 27-year-old Daniel Wyatt of Buffalo was arrested, police said Friday. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent […]
AMHERST, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man pleads guilty to meth charge

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Judge to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, five grams or more of methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced the guilty plea from 51-year-old Luis Martinez. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years and a fine of $5 million.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Search Warrants Result in Multiple Arrests

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — Two search warrants resulting in four arrests and the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons were conducted in Dunkirk during the early morning hours on Friday. Dunkirk Police SRT made entrance at 201 Deer Street while the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT made...
DUNKIRK, NY
Shore News Network

Gunman who shot three outside Buffalo restaurant sentenced to 15 years in prison

BUFFALO, NY – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting three people outside a downtown Buffalo restaurant. During the early hours of July 4, 2021, the defendant fired several shots from an illegal gun outside a restaurant on Ellicott Street in the City of Buffalo, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn and complaints filed against Douglas. Three people were injured by gunfire. The victims were taken to the hospital in civilian vehicles, where they were treated for minor injuries. The post Gunman who shot three outside Buffalo restaurant sentenced to 15 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man faces charges following Amherst shooting

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Amherst. Daniel Wyatt, 27, faces one count of criminal possession of a weapon; one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; two counts of tampering with physical evidence; one count of criminal possession of stolen property; and endangering the welfare of a child.
AMHERST, NY
YourErie

Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

11-Year-Old Rape Victim Testifies Against Chautauqua County Man

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An 11-year-old victim of a Chautauqua County man accused of sexually assaulting and raping children delivered stomach churning testimony to a jury Thursday. Prosecutors with the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office called one of Dustin Post’s alleged victims to the stand during the...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local leaders speak out on Tyre Nichols footage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the release of videos Friday night from Memphis officials showing the fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by officers, local government leaders are speaking out about the footage. Tonight, I watched the camera footage of the vicious attack that killed Tyre Nichols with members of the community in my office. […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy