Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Jan 19 – 28, 2023
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE 910. 446 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
Exceptional Valor: Who really built Fort McAllister?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Located in Bryan County and about a 45-minute drive from Savannah is Fort McAllister – an earthwork fortification of the Confederacy built in 1861. An earthwork fortification is a fortification that is built out of dirt. This particular fort was used by the Confederacy during the Civil War up until December […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
wtoc.com
$3 million in fire fees uncollected in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County officials provided an update Friday on where they stand on collecting fire fees under the new format. So far, there’s still more than $3 million that have gone uncollected after the due date earlier this month. Here’s what the numbers look like...
wgxa.tv
Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
wtoc.com
8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
secretatlanta.co
Downtown Savannah’s Oyster Bar Is The Latest Hotspot For Southern Seafood
Savannah’s historic charm and gorgeous scenery is one of the best things about this quaint city. A close second is all the amazing food that an be found in this Southern city. From steakhouses to seafood houses, and everything in between, Savannah, GA is your destination. Now tourists and locals alike can add one more restaurant to their must visit list in Savannah …Sorry Charlie’s.
wtoc.com
Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
Dean Forest Road to close for 4 days in February
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Those who have plans to travel on Dean Forest Road at I-16 next month will have to take a detour. Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 is scheduled to be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and will not reopen until […]
Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
WJCL
More economic development headed to Bulloch County
STATESBORO, Ga. — More economic development is coming to Bulloch County. It's a big day in Bulloch County as revalyu, a plastic bottle recycling company, announced their plan to build their first-ever plant in the United States in Statesboro. “This is our first venture out of India, in fact,"...
atlantatribune.com
Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:
My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
WSAV-TV
TALMADGE BRIDGE PROJECT GETS THE GREEN LIGHT
The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. Port Wenworth opens new police substation in response …. The exponential growth of the city of Port Wentworth...
Ninth annual GreenFest set for Feb. 18 in Downtown Statesboro
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are gearing up for the ninth annual GreenFest in Downtown Statesboro. The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with sustainable fun for the whole family to enjoy. The goal of GreenFest 2023 is to...
connectsavannah.com
Going Global: Iconic Savannah landmark is restored
The ongoing construction near the corner of DeRenne and White Bluff has brought forth a new Parker’s convenience store along with incoming Starbucks and Chick-fil-A franchises. But all the development has led locals to wonder about what’s going to happen to the massive globe. In short, it isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it’s getting a facelift.
wtoc.com
Cement truck spill closes all lanes on Stiles Avenue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There may be some travel delays if you’re traveling near the Enmarket Arena Saturday night. Savannah Police says a cement truck spill has closed all lanes of Stiles Avenue between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue. Police say the road could be closed for up to...
wtoc.com
Ships of the Sea welcomes first new ship model to collection in nearly a decade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just about a year since the US Navy commissioned the newest of six ships named in honor of the City of Savannah, the USS Savannah LCS-28. The Littoral Combat Ship was commissioned in Brunswick in February of last year. But now you have...
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh interview with SLED, Colleton County Sheriff's Office
Video evidence of an interview taken the night of the murders. Alex Murdaugh interview with SLED, Colleton County …. Video evidence of an interview taken the night of the murders. Statesboro peaking at right time. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region...
WSAV-TV
Statesboro peaking at right time
Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests. Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre...
Port Wentworth opens new police substation in response to growing city
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The exponential growth of the city of Port Wentworth is creating a bigger need for public safety. On Thursday, the police department introduced its new substation to fill that need. “We’ve noticed the growth for a while as well as the city, mayor, council and all the staff-knowing that we […]
Comments / 1