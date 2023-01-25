Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO