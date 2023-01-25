ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news

It’s safe to say that Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most popular athletes in the United States right now, especially after multiple record-breaking performances for the Bears this season. But it looks like his sister is now making some major moves in the sports world, as well. On Thursday morning, Read more... The post Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Stephen A. Smith Makes His Stance Clear on a Renuion with Skip Bayless

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless once were the dueling duo on the best sports debate show in the world. Since their days on ESPN’s First Take together, Smith and Bayless have gone their separate ways. The aforementioned First Take has evolved into Smith’s stage, while Bayless took his talents to FOX, anchoring Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration

Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss. Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated... The post Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks have standing offers for Cam Reddish

It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded. The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play

James Harden sat on the bench watching the Philadelphia 76ers on defense against the Denver Nuggets Saturday when the thought hit him: He was supposed to be in the game. Harden leaped off the bench and took two steps onto the court — where he was promptly nailed in the head by a pass from Read more... The post NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 “Oreo” Unveiled: Photos

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting a common Jumpman color scheme. Luka Doncic has become one of the best players in the NBA, and his Jordan Luka 1 is a top 10 signature sneaker release. Overall, Luka is one of those players that has International appeal, and it has led to some solid sales of his newest offering. In fact, Jordan Brand continues to give this model some great colorways.
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history

Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
CHARLOTTE, NC

