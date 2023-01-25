Read full article on original website
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Doc Rivers was so mad at son-in-law Seth Curry after 32-point performance during Nets-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, but it was a close call thanks to a dominant performance from Seth Curry. Curry, the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, had 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3P) during the loss against Philadelphia. This was a notable performance for Curry for several reasons.
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out
Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news
It’s safe to say that Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most popular athletes in the United States right now, especially after multiple record-breaking performances for the Bears this season. But it looks like his sister is now making some major moves in the sports world, as well. On Thursday morning, Read more... The post Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Doesn't Have The Resume Of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Bill Russell But He Is Still No. 2 Greatest Player Of All Time
Stephen A. Smith explains why LeBron James ranks only behind Michael Jordan on the all-time rankings despite not having the same resume as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Bill Russell.
Stephen A. Smith Makes His Stance Clear on a Renuion with Skip Bayless
Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless once were the dueling duo on the best sports debate show in the world. Since their days on ESPN’s First Take together, Smith and Bayless have gone their separate ways. The aforementioned First Take has evolved into Smith’s stage, while Bayless took his talents to FOX, anchoring Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.
“He’s selling jerseys like a superstar does” - Lakers reporter says the organization wants to keep Russell Westbrook for his stature
Some Lakers fans likely won't be thrilled to hear about the team's supposed reason for holding on to Russ
Russell Westbrook Is 12 Assists Away From NBA History
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is 12 assists away from making NBA history.
Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration
Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss. Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated... The post Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle
An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Knicks have standing offers for Cam Reddish
It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded. The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving...
NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play
James Harden sat on the bench watching the Philadelphia 76ers on defense against the Denver Nuggets Saturday when the thought hit him: He was supposed to be in the game. Harden leaped off the bench and took two steps onto the court — where he was promptly nailed in the head by a pass from Read more... The post NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
“Must watch TV, every time I catch him I'm never disappointed” - Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson pick their NBA highlight machines
The two former NBA players shared their picks.
NBA Fans Troll Patrick Beverley After LeBron James Left Him Hanging: "We Have A Trade To Announce"
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley recently starred in a curious moment that set the alarm for some fans, who didn't hesitate to speculate about the future of the point guard amid many trade rumors surrounding the Purple and Gold. Beverley starred in a shocking trade in the 2022 offseason where...
Report: Bucks offer for Knicks’ Cam Reddish doesn’t include Grayson Allen
One of the offers the New York Knicks have on their table for Cam Reddish is from the Milwaukee Bucks. But it doesn’t include two-way wing Grayson Allen. According to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto, the Bucks have so far resisted including Allen in the Reddish trade talks. “Instead, the...
The Top 10 Greatest Michael Jordan Commercials Of All Time
When it comes to marketability, no NBA player sold more products than Michael Jordan. Because of this, Jordan had many incredible commercials, and we've narrowed it down to the top 10.
Jordan Luka 1 “Oreo” Unveiled: Photos
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting a common Jumpman color scheme. Luka Doncic has become one of the best players in the NBA, and his Jordan Luka 1 is a top 10 signature sneaker release. Overall, Luka is one of those players that has International appeal, and it has led to some solid sales of his newest offering. In fact, Jordan Brand continues to give this model some great colorways.
Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history
Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
