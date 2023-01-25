ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Shelby Reporter

Champy’s in Alabaster celebrates 10 years of business

ALABASTER – Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is celebrating 10 years of business in the city of Alabaster. The announcement of the anniversary was first made in an official Facebook post by the business. “Thank you, Alabaster and the greater Birmingham area,” the post read. “This weekend we celebrate...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Land transactions for Jan. 17 through Jan. 20

The following land transactions occurred between Jan 17 through Jan 20. -William Franklin Jones to John Mason Houghland, for $1,550,000, for Lot 193 in Shoal Creek. -D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Samantha J. Wilson, for $375,900, for Lot 1354 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector. -U.S. Bank National Association to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea unveils CHHS Master Plan

CHELSEA – The city of Chelsea held a meeting to discuss the master plan for upgrades to Chelsea High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Elected officials from the city of Chelsea and Westover were present, as well as members of the Board of Education, Shelby County Commission and State Representative Susan Dubose.
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

County releases comprehensive plan

The draft of the Shelby County Comprehensive Plan is now available for citizens to review and submit feedback. The plan forms a forward-looking strategic framework that gives the Shelby County Commission and staff a long-term perspective for how to approach decisions in the next 10-15 years. “We have been working...
Shelby Reporter

Remembering your roots

There is something special about the place you called home all your life. It’s that place that helped define you and turn you into the person you are today. Regardless if it is a place you escaped the day you turned 18 or could never imagine leaving, it’s your home no matter what.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Birmingham Boys Choir to hold concert at THS

ALABASTER – The Birmingham Boys Choir is gearing up to perform in Alabaster for a special Valentine’s Day show entitled, “Love, Magic and Music.”. The event will be held Feb. 12 at Thompson High School in the school’s Performing Arts Center, beginning at 2:30 p.m. and will feature both the Birmingham Boys Choir and master magician David Garrard.
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

ACS cafeterias receive perfect 100’s

ALABASTER – For the first time, all Alabaster City School cafeterias received perfect 100’s on health inspection scores. “(We are) so proud of our child nutrition staff in Alabaster City Schools,” said Heather McDermott, child nutrition director for ACS. “They work so hard every day to bring the best quality food to our students. Congratulations on your hard work.”
ALABASTER, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off with a pop-up food truck park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurant Week is officially underway in Birmingham. The event kicked off with a food truck pop-up experience Thursday. From now until Feb. 4, you can try special menu items at participating restaurants. It’s a great way to get a taste of the food scene in Birmingham. A new feature this year […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabamians Should Prepare for Heavy Rainfall, Potential Flooding

Be sure to stay weather aware because a very wet pattern will be impacting Alabama soon. This brings concerns about potential flooding due to heavy rainfall amounts. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the wet pattern is expected to start on Sunday and “could last through much of next week with additional rounds of rainfall expected.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham at the Oscars: 10 times the Magic City made it to the Academy Awards

Get your popcorn ready! Birmingham will be in the house at the Academy Awards this year, competing in major categories among the glitterati of Hollywood. Filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, born and raised in the Magic City, is one of the prime movers for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a 2023 Oscar contender for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Fastpace Health clinic opens in Alabaster

ALABASTER – Roughly 200 patients have been seen since opening day Jan. 9 at the new walk-in urgent care clinic in Alabaster located off of Highway 119. “Things have gone really well since opening,” said Nancy Stockwell, Fastpace Marketing Project Coordinator. “We are currently closed on the weekends, but so far we have been really pleased with how things have gone.”
ALABASTER, AL

