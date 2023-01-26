ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot at Cleveland gas station identified

By Justin Dennis, Cris Belle
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man who was fatally shot in the chest Tuesday evening at Quincy Gas on Cleveland’s east side has been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Tysean M. James.

Suspect arrested in Corky’s Place shooting

It happened just after 9 p.m. at the gas station near the intersection of East 40th Street and Community College Avenue.

Responding Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police officers aided the victim until EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

City homicide investigators responded to the scene and found the victim with a group of people when an unknown number of suspects began firing in their direction, striking the victim in the chest.

The suspects fled in a light-colored SUV and have not been identified.

Instacart shoppers banned after woman checks receipt

A nearby home in the 2400 block of East 40th Street was also struck by gunfire, though the people inside were not injured.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Comments / 15

Alvester Sims
5d ago

This is exactly why I moved from DTW it's always something going on I would never move back DTW even if the rent was free

Reply
2
 

