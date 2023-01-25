ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game

Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

