ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Why isn’t it snowing when the radar says it is?

By James Wesser
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jH70L_0kR65Kwb00

(WHTM) — So, you are hearing for days that snow is coming and it’s going to impact travel and possibly close schools. But, when you look outside, it’s not snowing. So, you grab your phone or turn on the TV to check the latest radar scan, and it tells you it should be snowing.

So, why isn’t it snowing, when the radar clearly shows that it is?

The National Weather Service (NWS) states that weather radars work when a beam of energy, in the case of radio waves, is emitting from an antenna. As they strike objects, such as precipitation, the energy is scattered in all directions, with some of that energy being directed back to the radar.

The optical range of weather radars is limited to 3 -124 miles, according to IBM. This is due to the curvature of the earth. The radar beam travels in a straight line, meaning beyond its max range, it’s unable to detect objects close to the surface of the ground.

So, what you see on the radar screen is what the radar sees higher up in the atmosphere. So the radar isn’t lying. Precipitation is falling, just not at the surface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSoLy_0kR65Kwb00
Virga can happen with rain or snow (Courtesy of NWS)

The reason we don’t see snow at the surface on some occasions is due to the fact the air is too dry and as the snow falls, it evaporates and cannot penetrate the dry air mass that is in place. This is something called virga .

By definition, virga is streaks or wisps of precipitation that fall from a cloud but evaporate before reaching the ground. If the dry air is closer to the ground, rather than up in the atmosphere, the snow will fall and increase in intensity once the dry air is eroded by the precipitation.

This can also occur in the summer when the radar shows rain falling, but nothing is occurring at the surface.

So don’t get upset at the meteorologists when the radar shows one thing and you see another. Just have to be patient, and let the dry air erode away.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Light Rain Likely Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 28TH: 34° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 28TH: 15° SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:17 PM Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain with some snow mixed in at higher elevations is possible Sunday. More details below: TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight Saturday to Sunday with the low temperature in the low to mid 30’s. Winds […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Addison man arrested on rape charge

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have reported the arrest of an Addison man after an event that took place on Monday. According to police, 26-year-old Chevis G. Sargent, of Addison was arrested and charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a […]
ADDISON, NY
WETM 18 News

Smoke pours from Waverly house as crews battle fire

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A house in Waverly was engulfed in flames early Friday afternoon, prompting first responders to close down the street as they fought the blaze. Reports of the fire came into 18 News soon after 12:00 p.m. on January 27, 2023. A reporter on the scene said the whole house was involved, […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. According to a memo from Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) and Sen. James Brewster (D-Allegheny) the two plan to propose legislation that will eliminate the list of qualifying conditions and allow a patient’s doctor – any doctor authorized to prescribe […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Sayre man sentenced for 2022 stabbing attempt

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Bradford County District Attorney’s office has announced the sentencing of a Sayre man for an assault that took place back on January 6, 2022. According to the sentencing, 67-year-old Mark Leonard was sentenced to 8 to 24 months inside a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for the offense of Simple Assault, […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Two arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrest of two men in the city following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to Elmira Police, 37-year-old Elliot Barner, and 24-year-old Ryan Bashore, were arrested in Elmira’s east side after they were seen throwing a weapon from their vehicle before a traffic stop. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

What’s going on with the ‘Welcome to Elmira’ sign?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s going on two years since the sign that welcomes drivers into the City of Elmira was defaced, and there has been little work done to repair it. However, local officials say they are looking at options to not just repair the time-worn sign, but replace it altogether. After the Jan. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash

UPDATE: 1/27/23 0940: More details about the incident have officially been released by the West Elmira Police Department in relation to the fatal car versus pedestrian crash yesterday. The West Elmira Police Department reports that around 1:21 PM they were called to the intersection of Glen Ave and W. Water Street for the report of […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Sheetz reviewing controversial ‘smile policy’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is making headlines after it was revealed that they may be using a person’s bad teeth to decline employment based on a policy in their handbook. The unusual policy is tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the policy. The […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy