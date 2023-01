Redmond — Detectives are asking for information on the man who robbed a bank in Redmond.

On Nov. 9, 2022, a man robbed the Redmond Ridge Wells Fargo Bank at gunpoint, according the King County Sheriff’s Office. The bank is offering up to $20,000 for tips leading to his arrest.

You can submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov or over the phone at 206-296-3311.

