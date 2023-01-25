Byram water main break leads to boil water notice
BYRAM, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A water main break has caused parts of Byram to lose water pressure.
According to Byram leaders, the City of Jackson had to cut the water off from Siwell Road to Lake Dockery in order to repair a water main break.
Due to the loss in water pressure, the following areas are under a boil water alert until further notice:
- (7200-7399) Siwell Road; Byram, 39272
- (200-499) Handley Blvd.
- (1-199) Byram Dr.
- 1000 Spring Lake Blvd.
This advisory affects 40 connections on the drinking water system.
All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.
For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.
