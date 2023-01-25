ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Byram water main break leads to boil water notice

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

BYRAM, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A water main break has caused parts of Byram to lose water pressure.

According to Byram leaders, the City of Jackson had to cut the water off from Siwell Road to Lake Dockery in order to repair a water main break.

Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners

Due to the loss in water pressure, the following areas are under a boil water alert until further notice:

  • (7200-7399) Siwell Road; Byram, 39272
  • (200-499) Handley Blvd.
  • (1-199) Byram Dr.
  • 1000 Spring Lake Blvd.
Courtesy: City of Jackson

This advisory affects 40 connections on the drinking water system.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

