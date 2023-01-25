ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Man dies after crashing into Freightliner in Sarasota County

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 66-year-old Sarasota man died after crashing into a Freightliner near 17th Street East and Gun Club Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:50 AM on Wednesday.

The Sarasota man was driving in a Cadillac east on 17th Street and approaching Gun Club Road in the right turn lane. The FHP report said a Freightliner, driven by a 27-year-old Myakka City man, was also traveling east on the roadway in the right-turn-only lane.

According to FHP, the Freightliner slowed down to negotiate a right turn onto Gun Club Road when the Sarasota man failed to stop and crashed into the rear of the vehicle. The Freightliner rotated and came to a stop in the right lane.

The Sarasota man was pronounced dead on the scene by Sarasota County EMS, FHP said. According to the report, the Myakka City man was not injured.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

