Steven C. Gillette, age 77, formerly of Paola, KS, died at his home in Loveland, Co on Dec., 21st, 2022. Steve was born March 10, 1945, in Brownwood, TX, to Chuck and Adele Gillette. He moved to Paola at the age of 4 and attend school here and graduated from Paola High School Class of 1963.

