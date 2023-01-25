Read full article on original website
If you drive on American roads with any regularity, you already know the state of the pickup truck in the 21st century. They’re bigger, they’re everywhere, and more and more they’re catering to people who plan on keeping the bed squeaky clean. None of this feels particularly revelatory, as these changes in consumer trucks have taken place gradually over decades. We’re used to it.
