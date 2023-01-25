Read full article on original website
Amazon just marked down loads of Disney apparel, starting at $17
Whether you have a trip planned to the happiest place on earth or just want to sprinkle a little bit of Disney magic onto your day, you're in luck: Amazon just marked down a ton of officially licensed Disney apparel. The styles all feature at least one member of the iconic gang — Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto and of course, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Even better? They start at $17, or a fraction of the price you'd pay at the parks.
Disney World Has a Big Problem That Visitors Need to Worry About
The Mouse House has a problem that could ruin your upcoming vacation.
Walmart just dropped a ton of weekend deals — starting at just $5!
The days are starting to get just a little bit longer, and Walmart's weekend deals a whole lot hotter! Snag a Shark vac for less than $100, a 55" smart TV for under $360 and earbuds for only $26! And oh yeah: If you're ready to start getting in shape for summer, we've got deals on workout equipment as well.
A man gave his cast-iron skillet 80 coats of seasoning for ‘science.’ Here’s what happened
Since meals were cooked in the hearth, cast iron has been a major part of home cooks’ culinary experiences. For one man, a recent journey with the smelted metal has led him to a place perhaps no other has gone before: a mirror finish. On Jan. 22, Reddit user...
Meme stocks: I bought AMC 'thinking it would be the next Tesla,' retail trader on 2-year anniversary of craze
It’s been two years this week since the meme stock phenomenon took Wall Street by surprise. The craze put the spotlight on retail investors and their collective efforts to outsmart "the Suits." "As a casual Reddit user, I saw GameStop blow up and it caught my attention,” one investor,...
Hi, did you know Marshalls and T.J.Maxx sell your favorite viral beauty products for cheap?
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. You will never find a better beauty deal...
M&M's get a new name after Maya Rudolph replaces the brand's 'beloved spokescandies'
Don't try looking for M&M's at the candy counter: starting today, you're shopping for Ma&Ya's. Days after retiring its popular — and unexpectedly divisive — "spokescandies," the world-famous candy brand has also retired its world-famous name. New spokesperson Maya Rudolph revealed the switch in an announcement video that premiered online Thursday.
The 30-plus best TV sales this January, including a 65-inch bestseller for $378
With the wind whipping around outside and a slew of wild winter sales going on, this is the perfect time to pick up a brand-new TV for yourself. Need something for the workroom in the garage? We found a popular 24-inch model for just $88 (from $138). What about something sweet for the living room, maybe to watch the upcoming Super Bowl? Try this 65-inch behemoth on sale for $378 — a sweet $120 off. If you're looking for the crème de la crème of TVs, check out this spectacular Sony on sale for $698. Scroll for a closer look at the best TV deals on sale for January 2023, listed by size.
Halle Berry's secret to sculpted legs is just $11 at Amazon
Right about now, we're all digging out from under the mountain of holiday cookies and treats we devoured over the last few months. If you're thinking about getting a head start on your beach bod, we're going to let you in on a celebrity secret for toned legs that also happens to be winter-friendly: ankle weights. In fact, Halle Berry has her own line of ankle weights from Respin that you can get on Amazon — and they're just $11.
