AOL Corp

Amazon just marked down loads of Disney apparel, starting at $17

Whether you have a trip planned to the happiest place on earth or just want to sprinkle a little bit of Disney magic onto your day, you're in luck: Amazon just marked down a ton of officially licensed Disney apparel. The styles all feature at least one member of the iconic gang — Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto and of course, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Even better? They start at $17, or a fraction of the price you'd pay at the parks.
Walmart just dropped a ton of weekend deals — starting at just $5!

The days are starting to get just a little bit longer, and Walmart's weekend deals a whole lot hotter! Snag a Shark vac for less than $100, a 55" smart TV for under $360 and earbuds for only $26! And oh yeah: If you're ready to start getting in shape for summer, we've got deals on workout equipment as well.
M&M's get a new name after Maya Rudolph replaces the brand's 'beloved spokescandies'

Don't try looking for M&M's at the candy counter: starting today, you're shopping for Ma&Ya's. Days after retiring its popular — and unexpectedly divisive — "spokescandies," the world-famous candy brand has also retired its world-famous name. New spokesperson Maya Rudolph revealed the switch in an announcement video that premiered online Thursday.
The 30-plus best TV sales this January, including a 65-inch bestseller for $378

With the wind whipping around outside and a slew of wild winter sales going on, this is the perfect time to pick up a brand-new TV for yourself. Need something for the workroom in the garage? We found a popular 24-inch model for just $88 (from $138). What about something sweet for the living room, maybe to watch the upcoming Super Bowl? Try this 65-inch behemoth on sale for $378 — a sweet $120 off. If you're looking for the crème de la crème of TVs, check out this spectacular Sony on sale for $698. Scroll for a closer look at the best TV deals on sale for January 2023, listed by size.
Halle Berry's secret to sculpted legs is just $11 at Amazon

Right about now, we're all digging out from under the mountain of holiday cookies and treats we devoured over the last few months. If you're thinking about getting a head start on your beach bod, we're going to let you in on a celebrity secret for toned legs that also happens to be winter-friendly: ankle weights. In fact, Halle Berry has her own line of ankle weights from Respin that you can get on Amazon — and they're just $11.

