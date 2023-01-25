Death of 96-year-old Cleveland man last October ruled homicide

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a 96-year-old man who was killed last year.

According to police, officers responded to the 8000 block of Cory Avenue on Oct. 11, 2022 for an elderly resident who had died. Officers found the man dead in his bed.

The man has been identified as Curtis Sutton, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Initially, foul play was not suspected in the man's death, police said.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner determined the man's cause of death was from "failure to thrive with dehydration and bronchopneumonia," and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

A 63-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman have been identified as suspects in the case, police said. Their names and possible charges have not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

