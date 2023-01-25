Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested for alleged rape in 2020
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Kaivon Washington, one of the suspects arrested for the alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, is now facing a first-degree rape charge in Livingston Parish for a separate alleged incident that took place in Walker in 2020. Detectives with the Walker Police Department issued an...
theadvocate.com
Zachary man convicted on all counts for killing teen burglar who broke into his house
Terry Flanagan was at work in October 2017 when he received a call letting him know intruders had broken into his Zachary apartment. He rushed home and interrupted three teenage burglars ransacking his home. Prosecutors said an angry Flanagan opened fire on the teens and killed Chadarion Brooks “Skip” Spurlock...
wbrz.com
Suspect in Madi Brooks case booked on new rape count
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ. Those documents show Kaivon Washington was 15 years...
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office employee accused of stealing thousands, given special treatment as she was booked into jail
PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's employee Mandy Miller received special treatment Friday when she was booked into the parish jail on serious felony charges after she admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the department. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was there as Miller surrendered. She pulled up...
theadvocate.com
Man who pleaded guilty in Baton Rouge murder-for-hire case dies at Angola, officials say
A confessed hit man set to testify in the domestic murder-for-hire case against a former Baton Rouge car dealer was found dead Friday in a state prison, authorities said. According to spokesman Ken Pastorick, staff found Tyler Ashpaugh unresponsive in his cell and "immediately initiated life saving measures" before Prison EMS brought him to the prison infirmary, where he was eventually pronounced dead.
theadvocate.com
Car crash leads to arrest of Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy on DWI counts, department says
A sheriff's deputy was arrested on DWI counts after he allegedly crashed his car while driving under the influence, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. According to a press release from Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies responded to a crash on Highway 44 in Galvez around 4:15 a.m. At the scene,...
theadvocate.com
Livingston man indicted on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 13, officials say
A 33-year-old man was indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury on two counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, the district attorney's office said Thursday. The jury returned the indictment Tuesday for Welner Sura of Livingston. He is set to appear for arraignment on...
houmatimes.com
Pierre Part man arrested on Child Cyber Crime charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an Assumption Parish man in connection with a Child Cyber Crime operation conducted in Terrebonne Parish. Huey John Hue, 60, of Pierre Part, La., was arrested for charges of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Unlawful Use or Access of Social Media stemming from the investigation.
theadvocate.com
New Roads man found guilty in killing of two family members, wounding of another
A Pointe Coupee Parish jury found Morris J. Hollins guilty Wednesday of killing two men and injuring another in a September 2021 shooting, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton. Hollins was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to...
Grand jury indicts man accused of raping child, officials say
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish grand jury has officially charged a Livingston Parish man with rape. According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, was indicted on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for two counts of first-degree rape when the victim is under age 13. Officials said...
One dead, one wounded in Metairie shooting
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Metairie. “Around 2:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St.,” Detective Brandon Veal
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man sentenced to prison for drunken boat crash that killed one, injured four
A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday for a drunken boat crash that killed a woman and injured four other people in Bayou des Allemands on the Fourth of July 2020. Kevin Comardelle, 25, had pleaded guilty a year ago to vehicular homicide and four...
wbrz.com
Accused Denham Springs rapist facing new charges; suspect linked to separate rapes weeks apart
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police made an arrest in an unsolved rape case from October 2022, after they tied the crime to a man already jailed in a separate rape investigation. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Dec. 9 from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
wbrz.com
Hitman tied to high-profile Baton Rouge killing found dead in Angola prison cell
ANGOLA - A killer who was set to testify against a Baton Rouge business man who allegedly hired him to carry out a murder plot back in 2015 was found dead in his prison cell Friday morning. WBRZ first reported the West Feliciana Coroner's Office was investigating the death at...
wbrz.com
Retired officer was found tied up, shot in Mississippi prior to manhunt that ended in Gonzales Thursday night
GONZALES - Eight people were taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt for a suspect tied to the shooting of a retired law enforcement officer in Mississippi led investigators to Ascension Parish. The Vicksburg Post identified that officer as Mike Ouzts, a former Warren County sheriff's deputy who also...
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – Deputies in Louisiana made an arrest of a felon allegedly in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and fentanyl after a K-9 alerted them during a traffic stop on I-10 West.
Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police chief urges peace, prayer before release of Memphis police beating footage
The head of the Baton Rouge Police Department is urging community members and his officers to pray for peace ahead of the expected release of "sickening" body camera footage depicting five Memphis police officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the officers and nationwide outrage. Baton...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
brproud.com
Duo charged after seizure of copper piping, tools in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Vincent Seal, 51 and Marci Seal, 55, are accused of stealing “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of items, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The duo was taken into custody on Monday, Jan. 23, as part of an ongoing...
