Denham Springs, LA

fox8live.com

Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested for alleged rape in 2020

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Kaivon Washington, one of the suspects arrested for the alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, is now facing a first-degree rape charge in Livingston Parish for a separate alleged incident that took place in Walker in 2020. Detectives with the Walker Police Department issued an...
WALKER, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect in Madi Brooks case booked on new rape count

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ. Those documents show Kaivon Washington was 15 years...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man who pleaded guilty in Baton Rouge murder-for-hire case dies at Angola, officials say

A confessed hit man set to testify in the domestic murder-for-hire case against a former Baton Rouge car dealer was found dead Friday in a state prison, authorities said. According to spokesman Ken Pastorick, staff found Tyler Ashpaugh unresponsive in his cell and "immediately initiated life saving measures" before Prison EMS brought him to the prison infirmary, where he was eventually pronounced dead.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Pierre Part man arrested on Child Cyber Crime charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an Assumption Parish man in connection with a Child Cyber Crime operation conducted in Terrebonne Parish. Huey John Hue, 60, of Pierre Part, La., was arrested for charges of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Unlawful Use or Access of Social Media stemming from the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

One dead, one wounded in Metairie shooting

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Metairie. “Around 2:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St.,” Detective Brandon Veal
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB

Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA

