Read full article on original website
Related
NME
When is ‘The Wandering Earth II’ out in the UK?
After the original became a huge box office success, sequel The Wandering Earth II hits cinemas this month. Directed and written by Frant Gwo, this Chinese sci-fi action film takes place several years before events of the original film as mankind builds engines to propel the planet to a new solar system against a rapidly expanding sun.
StudioCanal Returns To UK Production Investment By Backing ‘Vigil’ Director
EXCLUSIVE: StudioCanal is returning to the UK television production investment scene as it finalizes a deal with an outfit co-founded by a Vigil and Downton Abbey director. The French production group will back Strong Film & Television, which was co-founded by BAFTA-winner James Strong and Matt Tombs, a former BBC and Paramount executive. Strong Film & Television was established in late 2020 and appears to have added Loretta Preece to its ranks. Preece was most recently the series producer on Casualty, the long-running, BAFTA-winning BBC continuing drama. StudioCanal is close to finalizing an announcement for the investment, which would mark one of its...
Politics aside, China's CATL ramps up cell production in Germany
ARNSTADT, Germany, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL (300750.SZ) is putting down roots near the small central German town of Arnstadt, ploughing ahead with the ramp-up of battery cell production despite uncertainty over Germany's future relations with China.
Complex
1989 Studio Unveils Fall/Winter 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week
1989 Studio is making big moves. Less than two years after its launch, the American luxury brand made its big debut at Paris Fashion Week, where it showcased an extensive Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The range was dominated by monochromatic looks that drew inspiration from youth culture of the ’90s and early 2000s. Pieces included everything from*NSYNC tees and relaxed hoodies to camo-print dresses and faux fur coats to leather bomber jackets and oversized suits.
BBC
Exceptionally rare Iron Age chariot axle found at Sizewell
Part of an "exceptionally rare" Iron Age wooden axle from a chariot or cart has been found in a waterlogged pit. The fragment was uncovered in 2021 at Eastbridge, Suffolk, ahead of tree planting for the Sizewell C nuclear power station project. Recent analysis revealed the hazel wood axle was...
TechCrunch
2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity
Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
Britain sounds alarm on Russia-based hacking group
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A Russia-based hacking group named Cold River is behind an expansive and ongoing information-gathering campaign that has struck various targets in government, politics, academia, defence, journalism, and activism, Britain said on Thursday.
OffWorld and Ma’aden Collaborate to Spearhead a New Era of AI-Powered Swarm Robotic Mining in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- OffWorld, the global pioneer in AI-powered industrial Swarm Robotic Mining systems and Saudi Arabia’s leading mining enterprise — Ma’aden — one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh to take first steps toward achieving autonomous industrial mining by exploring the potential of utilizing smart robots in Ma’aden’s mines. The promise of these robotic mining swarms will usher in a new era of zero-carbon footprint mining with no people in harm’s way and will revolutionize the processing of the minerals in the mine itself. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005093/en/ From left to right: His Excellency, Khaled Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister of Mining; His Excellency, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; Jim Keravala, OffWorld Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder; His Highness, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy; Saud M. Al Mandil, Vice President, Technology, R&D, and Innovation (TRI); His Excellency, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Minister of Mining (Photo: Business Wire)
Where does the term ‘Stockholm syndrome’ come from?
Who coined the term? What does it have to do with Patty Hearst? What happened at the bank in Stockholm?
BBC
UK car production collapses to lowest for 66 years
The number of new cars made in the UK has sunk to its lowest level for 66 years as firms warn the country is not doing enough to attract manufacturers. The 10% drop is the worst performance since 1956, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. A struggle...
Grace Scrivens promises fearless approach as England brace for Under-19 semi-final
England captain leads unbeaten side into crunch contest against Australia in Potchefstroom
Bally Launches Capsule Collection in St. Moritz
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Bally’s creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor wants to bring “an exclamation mark” to the brand. To be sure, he has brought awareness to Bally with his first fashion show for spring 2023 in Milan last September, and the launch of a first capsule collection celebrating the brand’s storied curling boot fusing unexpected Western details with traditional mountaineering motifs.
Complex
Ottawa Mayor Responds With Lengthy Tweet Thread to Study Rating City As Overrated
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe has responded to a supposed study conducted by the aggregate website King Casino Bonus that ranked Ottawa as one of the world’s “most overrated cities” for tourists. The site’s ranking, based on an aggregate of obscure star ratings, listed Ottawa as the 60th...
Digested week: Zahawi is on borrowed time – though aren’t we all | John Crace
Revelations over Tory party chair’s tax affairs come as the Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight
TechCrunch
What’s going on in the Dutch startup scene?
In a magnificently frank conversation, I spoke with HRH Prince Constantijn, fourth in line to the throne of the Netherlands, at CES earlier this month. We discussed the Dutch ecosystem, the role of government in stimulating innovation and the challenges the country is facing in helping companies to go from startup to scaleup.
BBC
Somerset Levels: Ending thousands of years of peat extraction
Environmental campaigners have welcomed news that companies could be paid to stop the extraction of peat. Somerset County Council and the government are discussing how to fund the move. Sales of peat to amateur gardeners will be banned in England from next year but it can still be mined under...
South Africa win papers over cracks as Proteas lean on England for answers
South Africa’s 27-run victory against England At the Mangaung Oval on Friday kept alive their hopes of qualifying automatically for the World Cup that England will defend in India in October. They still need to win the series, however, either in the second game at the same venue on Sunday or in the final match of the series 100 miles away in Kimberley on Wednesday.
Rheinmetall moving towards order backlog of 30 billion euros - CEO
DUESSELDORF, Jan 28 (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) had a record year in 2022 and is approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters in an interview.
South Korean economy shrinks in Q4 for first time in 2-1/2 years
SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy contracted in the final quarter of 2022 for the first time in 2-1/2 years, as a post-pandemic spending spree faded and global trade tumbled, central bank estimates showed on Thursday.
Thousands protest "Invasion Day" across Australia
Thousands of Australians protested Thursday the Australia Day national holiday marking the anniversary of a British fleet landing in the country for the first time on Jan. 26, 1788. Why it matters: There are calls to change the date of the annual event that's also known as "Invasion Day," because...
Comments / 0