Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
SFGate
Ex-California solar firm executive sentenced for $1B fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former executive of a California solar power company was sentenced Tuesday to 6 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $620 million in restitution for his role in a $1 billion fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said. Ryan Guidry, 45, of Pleasant Hill...
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland.
Coldest temperatures in years forecast for Tahoe
Dangerously frigid conditions are expected throughout the region.
SFGate
3 adults found shot to death at home in Southern California
MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found shot to death at a home in inland Southern California. Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the two-story house near Montclair, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. All three victims were...
SFGate
Child hospitalized after mountain lion attack in San Mateo County
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST. * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as. low as 30. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter. mile or less in dense...
18-year-old shot, killed at party in the Santa Cruz Mountains, police say
A suspect was in custody Sunday after a teen was shot and killed at a house party Saturday night, officials said.
