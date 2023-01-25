ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Ex-California solar firm executive sentenced for $1B fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former executive of a California solar power company was sentenced Tuesday to 6 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $620 million in restitution for his role in a $1 billion fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said. Ryan Guidry, 45, of Pleasant Hill...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
3 adults found shot to death at home in Southern California

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found shot to death at a home in inland Southern California. Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the two-story house near Montclair, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. All three victims were...
MONTCLAIR, CA
Child hospitalized after mountain lion attack in San Mateo County

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST. * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as. low as 30. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter. mile or less in dense...
HANFORD, CA

