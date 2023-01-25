1989 Studio is making big moves. Less than two years after its launch, the American luxury brand made its big debut at Paris Fashion Week, where it showcased an extensive Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The range was dominated by monochromatic looks that drew inspiration from youth culture of the ’90s and early 2000s. Pieces included everything from*NSYNC tees and relaxed hoodies to camo-print dresses and faux fur coats to leather bomber jackets and oversized suits.

