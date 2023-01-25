Read full article on original website
Complex
1989 Studio Unveils Fall/Winter 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week
1989 Studio is making big moves. Less than two years after its launch, the American luxury brand made its big debut at Paris Fashion Week, where it showcased an extensive Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The range was dominated by monochromatic looks that drew inspiration from youth culture of the ’90s and early 2000s. Pieces included everything from*NSYNC tees and relaxed hoodies to camo-print dresses and faux fur coats to leather bomber jackets and oversized suits.
Complex
Puma and June Ambrose Launch First Co-Branded Collection ‘Keeping Score’
June Ambrose has reached another career milestone. On Thursday, the stylist/costume designer officially rolled out “Keeping Score,” marking her first-ever co-branded collection with Puma. The range was unveiled during New York Fashion Week back in September, and arrives at an important time in Ambrose’s career. “It’s my...
Complex
Gucci Names Valentino Fashion Designer Sabato De Sarno as New Creative Director
Gucci appointed Sabato De Sarno, a senior fashion designer at Valentino, as the Italian brand’s new creative director. De Sarno will succeed Alessandro Michele, who left Gucci in November after seven years as creative director. “I am deeply honored to take on the role as Creative Director of Gucci,”...
