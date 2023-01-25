ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mum shares genius hack to make a 'fake cake' when you just haven't got time – and it looks so impressive

By Sarah Bull
 3 days ago

A MUM has been praised after sharing a genius hack to make a "fake cake" when you just don't have time to bake one from scratch.

Shelina took to her TikTok page to reveal her top tip, as she began her video: "This is the perfect cake to make when you literally have no time and you’ve been asked to make a cake and you want to make something from scratch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItOJP_0kR63FJi00
Shelina begins making her fake cake by getting three Swiss rolls Credit: TikTok/@shelinacooks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNdMM_0kR63FJi00
She then cut the rolls up and formed into the shape of a cake Credit: TikTok/@shelinacooks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYhVQ_0kR63FJi00
After whipping up some double cream and vanilla with icing sugar, she used that to cover the "cake" Credit: TikTok/@shelinacooks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5phM_0kR63FJi00
And then topped it with strawberries and sprinkles Credit: TikTok/@shelinacooks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dn9WO_0kR63FJi00
The best bit is when you cut into the cake as it looks so impressive Credit: TikTok/@shelinacooks

"This is me faking it to get by.

"Get some jam Swiss rolls, and what you need to do is chop them to size and put it into almost the shape of a cake."

Once you've done that, put 300ml of double cream into a bowl with 50g icing sugar and a splash of vanilla essence, and whisk up "until you get lovely thick peaks of cream".

"All you’re going to do then is top it like you would any other cake," she continued.

"Get a pallet knife and just try and make it look as beautiful as possible.

"It doesn’t have to be perfect."

Shelina then puts her cake into the fridge to set, before topping it with strawberries and sprinkles.

"This was for a party my daughter had and I just felt really bad not making a cake," she explained.

"So I made this, and I actually felt really proud of myself because look - it looks really gorgeous when you cut into it, it’s such a good cheat!"

She added in her video caption: "Sometimes you just have to FAKE it!

"I’ve realised that I put so much pressure on myself to make everything from scratch, but you don’t have to do it to yourself all the time!!!

"This can be made with chocolate Swiss rolls too (which I often do) but my daughter specifically asked for a 'strawberry cake' and I was exhausted, worked all week, and told myself today is NOT the day to bake from scratch.

"I decided to fake it and wanted to show you how!"

"What a great idea, it looks so good!" one person commented on the video.

"You should be proud of yourself, you're a genius."

"Yes love it, putting it into my memory bank thx," another wrote.

"Such a great idea," a third praised.

