FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Now that more and more states are requiring companies to advertise salary ranges for open roles, you may assume the range is the range and you can't negotiate for more. While the new pay transparency laws mean you'll have more information about what an employer is willing to pay, the ranges advertised likely won't give you an accurate picture of what you might be paid for the actual role you're applying for. So unless you do your own research, ask questions and then negotiate, you might shortchange yourself.
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Dotdash Meredith, the publisher that houses well-known brands such as People, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and others, will lay off 7% of its staff, the company's chief executive said Thursday. It's the latest example in a brutal wave of layoffs that have consumed the media and...
BuzzFeed said Thursday that it will work with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to use artificial intelligence to help create content for its audience, marking a milestone in how media companies implement the new technology into their businesses. Jonah Peretti, the company's co-founder and chief executive, told employees in a memo that...
This week, Microsoft confirmed it's planning to invest billions in OpenAI, the company behind the viral new chatbot tool ChatGPT. The prospect of Microsoft, maker of software that people mostly hate, getting involved with ChatGPT, a product people generally like, is raising a lot of eyebrows. Almost immediately, people began...
