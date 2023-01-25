Now that more and more states are requiring companies to advertise salary ranges for open roles, you may assume the range is the range and you can't negotiate for more. While the new pay transparency laws mean you'll have more information about what an employer is willing to pay, the ranges advertised likely won't give you an accurate picture of what you might be paid for the actual role you're applying for. So unless you do your own research, ask questions and then negotiate, you might shortchange yourself.

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO