ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

1 shot, police looking for suspect in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 6800 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify victim in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau identified the 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Northeast Portland last Thursday. That night, just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting at the Pennington East Apartments on the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street. They arrived to find Dazani Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, dead at the scene. The suspects left before police arrived.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Gresham police looking for missing man with memory issues

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with memory issues on Saturday morning. Officers said they are looking for 63-year-old Gary Wilson. At about 6 a.m. Saturday, he left his care home in the 400 block of Southeast Hale Drive to go for a walk and has not returned. He is familiar with TriMet.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Sherwood police find missing man with early stages of dementia

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – The Sherwood Police Department says an endangered man with early stages of dementia has been found and is being evaluated by medical personnel. Police first announced 72-year-old Lenzie Taylor missing Thursday evening after he left his home in Sherwood around 11:08 a.m. Thursday. Taylor reportedly...
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Name released of man found dead inside car after N. Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau released the name of a deadly shooting victim on Friday after he was found in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Arthur Earl Jones. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shots...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 229 on the Oregon coast is closed from a major rockslide on Saturday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 229 is closed at milepost 18, six miles north of Siletz. It said a rock fall occurred in the area. A photo sent...
SILETZ, OR
kptv.com

Portland mayor announces plan to revitalize Central Eastside

KPTV News at Noon 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. Next Level Pinball is gaining notice from gamers all over the world for its large collection of pinball machines. Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate was 81.3%, second-highest ever recorded. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. New data from the Oregon Department...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy