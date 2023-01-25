Read full article on original website
37-year-old man indicted for 2011 cold case while awaiting unrelated attempted murder trial
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on Tuesday for the 2011 murder of Leonard “LJ” Irving, according to Portland police. Jawuan Marsean Polk is charged with shooting and killing Irving, a 34-year-old father of three young children, and injuring a second man.
19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.
Jefferson man arrested, charged with animal abuse after standoff with police
JEFFERSON Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old Jefferson man suspected of animal abuse was arrested Thursday after he surrendered to police, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7 a.m., a tactical police unit served a search warrant connected to an ongoing aggravated animal abuse investigation at a...
1 shot, police looking for suspect in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 6800 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Police identify victim in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau identified the 19-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Northeast Portland last Thursday. That night, just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting at the Pennington East Apartments on the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street. They arrived to find Dazani Roberts, also known as Dazani Nathan, dead at the scene. The suspects left before police arrived.
Gresham police looking for missing man with memory issues
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with memory issues on Saturday morning. Officers said they are looking for 63-year-old Gary Wilson. At about 6 a.m. Saturday, he left his care home in the 400 block of Southeast Hale Drive to go for a walk and has not returned. He is familiar with TriMet.
Sherwood police find missing man with early stages of dementia
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – The Sherwood Police Department says an endangered man with early stages of dementia has been found and is being evaluated by medical personnel. Police first announced 72-year-old Lenzie Taylor missing Thursday evening after he left his home in Sherwood around 11:08 a.m. Thursday. Taylor reportedly...
Portlanders gather following death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Before the tragic video was released Friday, Portland city leaders, including Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell met virtually to denounce the actions of those five former Memphis officers and send their condolences to Tyre Nichols’ family. Mayor Wheeler says the officers’...
Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
Jury awards Portland woman $1 million in damages in race discrimination case
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A jury has reached a $1 million verdict in a racial discrimination case. It comes after a Portland woman said a convenience store employee told her “I don’t serve Black people,” as she was trying to buy gas. Rose Wakefield said what she...
Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
Name released of man found dead inside car after N. Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau released the name of a deadly shooting victim on Friday after he was found in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Arthur Earl Jones. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shots...
Mayor Wheeler, Portland leaders denounce deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland City Council members, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, NAACP Portland President James Posey, and former State Senator Margaret Carter met Friday to publicly denounce the events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. “The City of Portland and...
Portland food cart law to be enforced 3 years after being introduced
Beaverton, Ore. (KPTV) - A new statewide rule for mobile food carts has gone into effect this year. Oregon Health Authority is asking food carts to get rid of large water storage cube, a rule that was established back in 2020 and is now enforced three years later. OHA says...
Shelters opening in Multnomah, Washington counties ahead of cold weather system
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cold weather shelters are opening in Washington and Multnomah counties on Saturday ahead of dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast. Washington County said shelters will open at the following locations at 2 p.m. Saturday:. The Salvation Army Building, 1440 SE 21st Ave, Hillsboro, OR. Beaverton Community...
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate was 81.3%, second-highest ever recorded
Next Level Pinball is gaining notice from gamers all over the world for its large collection of pinball machines. Man found dead inside car after early morning shooting in N. Portland. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 229 on the Oregon coast is closed from a major rockslide on Saturday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 229 is closed at milepost 18, six miles north of Siletz. It said a rock fall occurred in the area. A photo sent...
Portland mayor announces plan to revitalize Central Eastside
KPTV News at Noon 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. Next Level Pinball is gaining notice from gamers all over the world for its large collection of pinball machines. Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate was 81.3%, second-highest ever recorded. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. New data from the Oregon Department...
Portland restauranteur suffers stroke while catering company party
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man in Sellwood is on the road to recovery after he had a stroke at work earlier this month. “He is incredibly upbeat and given what’s taken place, has optimism towards the future is very high.”. Akhil Kapoor was preparing food for a company...
