New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
anash.org

Suprise Visits Leave Public School Kids With Lifelong Memories

For some, Chanukah 5783 is a distant memory. For the campers of CKids Gan Israel FL, Chanukah was a blast of camp that showed up at their door. So what happens when your camp counselor from this past summer has become your family?. Naturally, the proper way to celebrate is...
FLORIDA STATE
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Comfy, Safe Couch

After taking the role of a parent at 9 years old when her parents left home, this woman learns to grieve her childhood

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I took on the role of making sure my younger siblings were fed, clothed and ready to go to bed on time at the age of about nine years. I sometimes would skip meals when the food was too little or school because there was no one else to take care of them. My parents were either away most times doing manual jobs, or were too drank to pay attention, or one parent had left home because their fights escalated leading to one dissapearing for three weeks. I have to admit I feel I was robbed off my childhood and it hurt when I look back."
Scary Mommy

A Dad Explained How And Why All His Kids' Friends Want To Hang At His House

Growing up, we all had that one friend’s house that we’d always go hang out at. Their parents had the best food, drinks, and just a welcoming, comfortable environment that made it the place to hang out as a kid. Now with more and more of us suddenly having teenagers of our own, we have to decide if we want our house to be that house. One dad on TikTok is explaining just how he and his wife make sure that their house is the one that their kids’ friends want to hang out at all the time.
Abby Joseph

Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things

Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
msn.com

Mom Has Best Reaction to Toddler Daughter Chopping Her Own Hair

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Raising toddlers can be a truly wild ride — just when you think you know them, they go ahead and do something that you never could have predicted in a million years. Children this age are known for being a bit mischievous and as parents, it can be exhausting just trying to keep up with them. And then, there's the rite of passage that happens to basically every kid sooner or later: The time they cut their own hair.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I make unmarried houseguests sleep in separate beds

DEAR ABBY: I have known “Gigi” since second grade. We have stayed in touch through the years, although more sporadically in the last two decades. Until 10 years ago, she would spend a week with us in the summer. She came three different times, and we had fun. We also visited her twice in California. I was married, but without kids then. Shortly after our first child was born, she started dating — and then living with — her boyfriend. I’m happy that she’s happy with him.  Soon after they began dating, Gigi asked about coming to visit, and I agreed,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

