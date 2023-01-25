Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
1 dead following crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg County. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on at the intersection of E. Poinsett Street and J. Vern Smith Parkway. Troopers said the...
1 dead after crash in Anderson Co.
One person is dead following a two-car crash this afternoon in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
1 dead after crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Laurens County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on East Jerry Road near Brown Road. Highway Patrol said a vehicle...
FOX Carolina
20-year-old pedestrian hit, killed on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Saturday morning on I-85 northbound, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. near the 72-mile marker in the left lane. According to Highway...
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash claims life of Piedmont man, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office is responding to a deadly crash that claimed the life of a man. The coroner says that the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Friday afternoon on Shady Grove Road at the intersection of Mattison Road in Belton. According to the coroner,...
FOX Carolina
18-year-old dies in overnight crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Laurens County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on East Jerry Road near Brown Road. The Laurens County Coroner said...
WYFF4.com
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened on SC 80 near SC 290. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling on SC 80 when it went off the...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on U.S. 25 in Greenville Co.
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Greenville County.
Man dies in fire in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night in a fire in Clemson. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the fire occurred around 7:17 p.m. at the 300 block of Pendleton Road. Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office identified the man as 81-year-old Edgar T. Hunter […]
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in deadly interstate crash
A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 85 early Saturday morning, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Ridgeway says that the incident happened on I-85 around 6:20 a.m. near mile marker 72. According to Ridgeway, a pedestrian was stepping out of a disabled vehicle stopped...
FOX Carolina
Officials Investigating Deadly Crash
Officials Investigating Deadly Crash
Car crash kills high school football player in Laurens Co.
A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
Worker Rescued After Accident at Construction Site in Duncan
Worker Rescued After Accident at Construction Site in Duncan
Worker rescued from manhole in Spartanburg Co.
A construction worker was rescued from a man pole Friday morning in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 22-year-old in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Justin Raines, a missing 22-year-old. Deputies said Raines was last seen wearing gray sweatpants in a 2017 Black Ford Mustang near Quartermein Court in Piedmont. According to deputies, the front windshield reads “IER...
Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday afternoon days after a crash in Boiling Springs. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred around 12:58 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Old Furnace Road on January 11th. The coroner identified the man as 26-year-old William Sigafoos, of Spartanburg. The crash […]
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man sentenced for DUI killing woman on Thanksgiving
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitors Office announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2020 DUI crash that killed one person and injured another. Officials said 45-year-old Jamells Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to Felony DUI with Death and Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury....
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for 14-year-old who reportedly ran away last week
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen on Kentmont Lane in Greer around 6:30 a.m. on January 17, wearing blue jeans and white socks. They added that he was wearing no shoes or shirt.
FOX Carolina
What to keep in your car for chilly morning
Questions over Murdaugh's appearance night of the murders. A worker was rescued at the Tyger River Elementary construction site after falling into a manhole. Sassafrass Flowers to Host Dating Event Next Month. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sarah Dubose from Sassafrass Flowers joins us to talk about their "Weed Dating"...
